1st ODI: Dominant England script unique record versus West Indies
What's the story
England now own the record for the highest team total in ODIs without an individual hundred.
The hosts scored a mammoth 400/8 in the opening match against West Indies at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Thursday.
The previous record was held by South Africa with a score of 392/6 against Pakistan in Centurion back in 2007.
Meanwhile, England later won the Edgbaston ODI by a mammoth 238 runs.
Team effort
England's top 7 batters shine in historic ODI innings
England's top seven batters all scored over 30 runs, a first in ODI history.
Jamie Smith (37 off 24), Ben Duckett (60 off 48), Joe Root (57 off 65), Harry Brook (58 off 45), Jos Buttler (37 off 32), Jacob Bethell (82 off 53) and Will Jacks (39 off just 24) contributed significantly to the team's total of 400/8 in their allotted overs.
Jayden Seales (4/84) was the pick of the WI bowlers.
Match highlights
Bethell's explosive innings and England's strategic bowling
Bethell, who was playing his first ODI at Edgbaston, top-scored for England with an explosive 82 off just 53 balls.
He hit eight fours and five sixes during his innings.
In response to the mammoth target, West Indies lost regular wickets and never really looked in the hunt.
As a result, none of the WI batters could even touch the 30-run mark.
Match outcome
England secures massive victory in ODI series opener
England's bowlers dominated the West Indies batting order, with Saqib Mahmood and Jamie Overton taking three wickets apiece.
West Indies were bowled out for just 162 runs in 26.2 overs, handing England a massive 238-run victory.
This was Brook's first match as full-time captain of the England white-ball teams after Jos Buttler stepped down from the role earlier this year.