May 30, 202509:43 am

What's the story

England now own the record for the highest team total in ODIs without an individual hundred.

The hosts scored a mammoth 400/8 in the opening match against West Indies at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Thursday.

The previous record was held by South Africa with a score of 392/6 against Pakistan in Centurion back in 2007.

Meanwhile, England later won the Edgbaston ODI by a mammoth 238 runs.