Melbourne Stars lose their 5th successive match in BBL 2024/25

Dec 28, 2024

What's the story Sydney Thunder defeated Melbourne Stars by 18 runs in the Big Bash League (BBL) on Saturday. The match, played at Manuka Oval in Canberra, witnessed Sam Billings guide the Thunder with a score of 72 off 39 balls. The stellar performance came after he narrowly avoided a run-out with the Stars's failure to appeal. The Stars were given a target of 183 but fell short despite Ben Duckett's valiant 67 off 49 balls. Here's more.

Match highlights

Thunder's fielding and bowling prowess shine in victory

The Thunder displayed their fielding prowess and disciplined attack, spearheaded by Wes Agar, who claimed three wickets. David Warner, despite not having scored much in the last few games, showed intent with a second-ball boundary. He also added 41 runs with Cameron Bancroft. But it was Billings and Jason Sangha's 60-run partnership that steadied the Thunder's innings after an early collapse caused by Warner's wicket.

Turning point

Billings capitalizes on Stars's missed run-out opportunity

Billings was handed a reprieve in the 13th over when he was short of his ground at the non-striker's end. A direct throw from Joel Paris hit the stumps but the Stars didn't appeal. This mistake proved costly as Billings added 56 off just 23 balls, targeting quicks down the ground and reverse sweeping leg-spinner Usama Mir for three consecutive boundaries.

Stars' struggle

Stars' performance falters despite Duckett's efforts

The Stars's performance was marred by missteps, including a dropped catch by Usama in the fourth over. Despite redeeming himself by bowling Bancroft with a quicker delivery, Usama couldn't claim a hat-trick. Veteran quicks Peter Siddle and Joel Paris were the Stars's most reliable bowlers as they cleverly mixed up their speeds. However, their efforts weren't enough to secure victory for the team.

Information

5 straight defeats for the Stars

The Stars are bottom of the BBL 2024/25 standings with five defeats from five matches. They own a net run rate of -1.016. They started off the campaign with a defeat against Perth Scorchers. They lost to Brisbane Heat, Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Sixers before Saturday's defeat.

Information

Duckett's 67 isn't enough

Duckett starred for the Stars, scoring 67 runs. His knock had nine fours. He struck at 136.73. Daniel Sams dismissed the Englishman. Marcus Stoinis was the next best scorer (22).