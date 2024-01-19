BBL 2023-24: Glenn Maxwell resigns as Melbourne Stars captain

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 02:08 pm Jan 19, 202402:08 pm

Glenn Maxwell has hammered the msot runs for the Melbourne Stars

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has stepped aside from Melbourne Stars captaincy after the franchise failed to make it to the 2023-24 Big Bash League finals. As reported by ESPNcricinfo, Maxwell shared his decision with his Stars' teammates after their final match of the ongoing season against the Hobart Hurricanes. Stars finished sixth on the points table with eight points from four wins.

Why does this story matter?

The Stars didn't have the best of starts in 2023-24 BBL and because of that, they were always playing the catching game. However, the defeat in the derby against the Melbourne Renegades ended their hopes of reaching the 2023-24 BBL finals. Maxwell, who was handed the captaincy for the Stars in 2018 has not managed to guide his team to their maiden BBL crown.

Maxwell has two years remaining on his contract

Although he has left the captaincy, Maxwell has two years left on his contract with the Stars. The 35-year-old had a poor outing with the bat in the 2023-24 season as he scored only 243 runs from nine matches without hammering a single fifty. However, he returned with seven wickets this season. The Stars will hope that Maxwell gets his mojo back next season.

Among the two franchises to not win the BBL title

The Stars are among the two franchises who haven't won the BBL title in their history. Hobart Hurricanes are the other team in this competition. The Men in Green have reached the title clash thrice but missed out every single time. They reached the final in consecutive seasons in 2018-19 and 2019-20. They dramatically lost to the Renegades in the 2018-19 season finale.

Record run-scorer for the Melbourne Stars

Maxwell has been the franchise flagbearer for the Stars since 2012 and has played some fiery innings for the Men in Green. He is their highest run-getter ever with 2,792 runs from 103 matches at an average and strike rate of 34.90 and 153.57 respectively. In 2023-24 season, he slammed 243 runs from nine matches. Maxwell has also claimed 43 wickets for the Stars.

Who will be the next captain for the Stars?

With Maxwell's resignation, the captaincy spot is up for grabs and the Stars will look to select their next captaincy very wisely. Marcus Stoinis looks like the successor to Maxwell's throne. Although his contract with the Stars has ended, they are keen to re-sign him. Stars may also hand it to experienced pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile. Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim can also be an option.