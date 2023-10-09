Who is Jake Fraser-McGurk? Fastest centurion in List A cricket

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:36 am Oct 09, 202309:36 am

Playing for South Australia, he clocked a 29-ball hundred

Uncapped Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurk rewrote the record books on Sunday (October 8) by slamming the fastest hundred in the history of List A cricket. Playing for South Australia, he clocked a 29-ball hundred against Tasmania at Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide. Earlier in the day, Tasmania posted the highest total in Australian domestic one-day history (435). Here are further details.

A knock to remember by Fraser-McGurk

Chasing 436, South Australia were off to a flier with Fraser-McGurk and his opening partner Henry Hunt (51) adding 172 runs in 11.4 overs. The former was simply sensational as he found the ropes for fun. While he took 18 balls to complete his fifty, he shifted gears even further thereafter. He ended up scoring a 38-ball 125 (10 fours, 13 sixes).

Fraser-McGurk surpasses AB de Villiers

In terms of the fastest List A century, the South Australian shattered AB de Villiers' record. The former South African captain reached the milestone off 31 balls in an ODI against West Indies in Johannesburg in 2015. Fraser-McGurk also slammed the fastest half-century in Australia's one-day domestic competition (18 balls). The young dasher surpassed Glenn Maxwell (19 balls) in this regard.

Efforts went in vain

Unfortunately for Fraser-McGurk, his efforts went in vain as the 21-year-old did not get adequate support from his fellow batters. Though there were three more half-centurions besides him, South Australia were bundled out for 398 in 46.4 overs. Notably, the two teams recorded the highest match aggregate in a List A match on Australian soil (833 runs). Overall, this was the fifth-highest aggregate.

Who is Jake Fraser-McGurk?

Fraser-McGurk made a rollicking start to his career, making an instant impression on his First-Class and one-day debuts for Victoria in 2019. Aged 17, he clocked debut half-centuries in both the Sheffield Shield and One-day Cup in the space of six days. However, those knocks remained his only fifties until this remarkable century against Tasmania.

The 2020 Under-19 World Cup campaign

Fraser-McGurk was a part of Australia's squad in the 2020 ICC Under-19 World Cup. His campaign ended early as the youngster was forced home midway after being scratched in the face by a monkey at a nature reserve. In four games in the competition, he slammed 118 runs at 39.33. 84 of his runs came in a solitary innings.

Here are his overall numbers

In 16 List A games, he has now raced to 437 runs at 36.41 (SR: 136.99). His First-Class numbers need improvement as he has scored 303 runs at 20.20 in the format. Meanwhile, all his 25 T20 appearances have come for Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League (BBL). He has managed just 279 runs at 13.28 in the competition (SR: 103.33).