IPL 2023, RCB vs DC: Decoding the key player battles

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 14, 2023, 04:11 pm 2 min read

Virat Kohli has struck two fifties this season (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore will host Delhi Capitals at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in match number 20 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Saturday. DC have made a terrible start to their campaign, suffering defeats in their first four games. RCB, who are coming off an agonizing one-wicket defeat, have a solitary win in three games. Here are the anticipated player battles.

Virat Kohli vs Khaleel Ahmed

As RCB's Virat Kohli and DC's Khaleel Ahmed opens the proceedings in their respective departments, they are bound to tackle each other. The away-going deliveries have troubled Kohli in the past and Khaleel would look to exploit the same. The young left-arm pacer has dismissed the RCB star once in two innings. Kohli, however, has been aggressive against him, accumulating 17 off 10 balls.

Glenn Maxwell vs Kuldeep Yadav

Glenn Maxwell struck a brilliant 59 in his previous outing versus Lucknow Super Giants. He would be raring to replicate his heroics. Kuldeep Yadav will look to dent his plans. The left-arm wrist-spinner has dismissed Maxwell thrice in as many IPL meetings. The Australian, however, has been highly aggressive against him, garnering 59 runs off just 21 balls.

David Warner vs Mohammed Siraj

Though David Warner hasn't scored freely this season, he has been among the runs. Mohammed Siraj, who operates with the new ball, will look to dismiss the DC skipper cheaply. Warner has fallen prey to him once in four IPL meetings. However, he has gathered runs at 182.60 against the pacer. Their battle in powerplay overs can certainly be enticing.

Axar Patel vs Harshal Patel

DC's vice-captain Axar Patel has aced the role of a finisher this season. He would be up against Harshal Patel's bucket of variations in the upcoming fixture. The two haven't faced each other much in IPL as Axar has gathered 16 runs off 11 deliveries against him. However, Harshal has an economy rate of 9.59 against left-handed batters in the IPL.

Timing, TV listing, venue, and pitch details

The match will start from 3:30pm onward. The toss will happen at 3:00pm. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema (free). Meanwhile, the track at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium has been a batting paradise as batters can hit through the line and the shorter dimensions also help their cause. The toss-winning skipper might elect to bowl.

