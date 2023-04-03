Sports

IPL 2023, DC vs GT: Here is the statistical preview

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 03, 2023, 06:57 pm 2 min read

GT defeated CSK by 5 wickets (Source: Twitter/@gujarat_titans)

With the intention of defending their crown, Gujarat Titans will face Delhi Capitals in the seventh game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Tuesday (April 4) in Delhi. Both teams had contrasting fortunes in their campaign openers as the hosts will be keen to register their first win in front of their fans. Here is the statistical preview.

Performance in the previous seasons

GT made their IPL debut last season, and surprisingly, they won the title. On the other hand, DC have never touched the IPL silverware. They made it to the playoffs in the first two seasons. From 2013 to 2018, they failed to reach the playoffs every time. DC reached their first-ever IPL final in 2020. They finished fifth last season.

The clash of GT and DC

GT made their IPL debut last season, and therefore, they have faced DC only once. The debutants prevailed over DC last season as Shubman Gill slammed a fifty and Lockie Ferguson rattled the opponents with his fiery spell of 4/28. Despite Rishabh Pant's best efforts, GT won the match by 18 runs. Mustafizur Rahaman finished with figures 3/23 in a losing cause.

A look at DC's key players

David Warner (5,937) is close to completing 6,000 runs in IPL. He will be the third batter to achieve the milestone. Among Indian batters, who have faced a minimum of 50 balls in the Powerplay in the IPL, Prithvi Shaw has the highest strike rate of 147.45. Kuldeep Yadav was DC's highest wicket-taker last season, with 21 wickets from 14 matches.

A look at GT's key players

Gill scored a match-winning 63 against CSK and will look to carry that momentum. Rashid Khan has scalped 530 wickets in 392 T20s and will be crucial for GT. Wriddhiman Saha has scored 997 runs in Powerplays with a strike rate of 134. Mohammed Shami completed 100 IPL wickets in the last game. He only became the 10th pacer to do so.

Approaching milestones

Gill (1,963) is 37 runs away from 2,000 runs in IPl. Whereas, Hardik Pandya (1,971) is 29 runs away from the same milestone. Rovman Powell (2,940) is only 60 runs away from reaching 3,000 T20 runs. Alzarri Joseph has scalped 94 wickets and may get to 100 T20 wickets. Axar Patel (41) may surpass Anrich Nortje's (43) IPL wickets tally for DC.

