IPL 2023, RCB vs MI: Here is the statistical preview

Royal Challengers Bangalore will start their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign against record champions, Mumbai Indians at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Both teams have suffered from injury concerns but will look to make the best use of their resources. They had contrasting fortunes last season but the aim once again will be to start on a positive note. Here's the statistical preview.

Run in previous seasons

Although RCB have not won the championship, they have finished runners-up thrice in 2009, 2011, and 2016. They have reached the playoffs every time since IPL 2020 but sadly haven't made it to the finals in this period. Meanwhile, MI are the most successful team in IPL with 5 titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. They finished 10th last season.

A look at the head-to-head record

The IPL heavyweights have met each other a total of 30 times. Out of which, Mumbai have the edge, managing 17 wins in comparison to RCB's 13. Last season, RCB won the only match they played against MI. Anuj Rawat scored a brilliant fifty as RCB went over the line in the 19th over. Wanindu Hasaranga and Harshal Patel finished with two wickets apiece.

Here are RCB's key players

Virat Kohli (6,624) is the run-getter in the IPL. He is just a half-century away from becoming the second batter to record 50 scores of 50 or more in IPL. Mohammed Siraj (49) is a wicket away from completing 50 wickets for RCB. He can surpass Zaheer Khan in this regard. Faf Du Plessis was RCB's highest-scorer last season with 468 runs at 31.20.

Here are MI's key players

Ishan Kishan was MI's highest-scorer last season with 418 runs. Rohit Sharma has smashed 90 sixes in the death overs (16-20) in IPL. Jofra Archer has 46 scalps in 35 matches at an economy of 7.13. In 160 T20s, Tim David strikes at 162.74 and has scored 3,460 runs. Tilak Verma scored 397 runs in his debut season.

A look at the approaching milestones

Rohit is just 121 runs away from reaching 6,000 runs in IPL. The MI skipper has grabbed 97 catches in IPL and is three catches away from being the third fielder to achieve this milestone. Suryakumar Yadav is 356 runs away from completing 3,000 runs in IPL. He has scored 2,036 runs for MI and may surpass Sachin Tendulkar's tally (2,334) this season.