Sports

IPL: Deepak Chahar owns most powerplay wickets for CSK

IPL: Deepak Chahar owns most powerplay wickets for CSK

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Mar 29, 2023, 01:36 pm 3 min read

Chahar has been exceptional in the Powerplay for CSK (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) speedster Deepak Chahar will return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) after missing the last season due to injury. Chahar has been exceptional in the Powerplay for CSK ever since he joined in 2018. He impressed Dhoni during their time at Rising Pune Super Giants and made his way to CSK. He owns the most powerplay wickets for CSK (IPL).

Most wickets in Powerplay since IPL 2018

Chahar joined CSK in 2018 and has scalped 58 wickets in as many matches at an average of 27.70 ever since. He has picked 44 wickets in the powerplay overs in this period, the highest by any bowler in the tournament since 2018. He is six wickets ahead of second-placed Trent Boult, who has scalped 38 wickets in this regard.

Sixth-most wickets for CSK in IPL

Chahar has scalped 58 wickets in as many matches for the Men in Yellow at 27.70. His economy of 7.70 is very impressive. Overall, he is CSK's sixth highest-wicket-taker in IPL, behind Dwayne Bravo (154), Ravichandran Ashwin (120), Ravindra Jadeja (114), Albie Morkel (91), and Mohit Sharma (69). If he cracks a decent season this time, he can surpass Sharma on the wickets tally.

Here's a look at his overall IPL numbers

Chahar made his IPL debut in 2016 for the Rising Pune Super Giants. As stated, he moved to CSK in 2018. Overall, he has scalped 59 wickets in 63 IPL matches at an average of 29.19. His best IPL season came in 2019 for CSK when he picked 22 wickets and guided the Yellow Army to the finals.

Most powerplay wickets for CSK; sixth highest overall

Chahar's 42 scalps are the most achieved by any CSK bowler in Powerplay in the tournament's history. On the IPL powerplay wickets tally, he (45) occupies the joint-sixth spot. He is behind Bhuvneshwar Kumar (57), Zaheer Khan (57), Sandeep Sharma (55), Ashwin (50), and Dhaval Kulkarni (46). Chahar's 63 appearances are the least in comparison to others.

Most dot balls in Powerplay in a single IPL season

Chahar recorded 162 dot balls in the Powerplay in IPL 2019. It is still the highest number of dot balls in powerplay overs in a single IPL season. Praveen Kumar is in second position with 139 dot balls in IPL 2012 for Punjab Kings. Meanwhile, Mitchell Johnson's 138 dot balls in IPL 2013 take a very close third spot.

Do you know?

Chahar scalped 15 wickets in the powerplay overs in IPL 2019, which was the most by any bowler in that phase of the game. In IPL 2021, he replicated these numbers by picking up the most wickets in the first six overs (12).