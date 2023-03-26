Sports

WPL 2023 final: Mumbai Indians restrict Delhi Capitals to 131/9

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 26, 2023, 09:14 pm 2 min read

Hayley Matthews took three wickets (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

Mumbai Indians restricted Delhi Capitals to 131/9 in the final of the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. The Capitals suffered a batting collapse and were tottering on 79/9 in 15.6 overs. However, Shikha Pandey and Radha Yadav propelled them past 130. Earlier, Meg Lanning played a 35-run knock. Hayley Matthews and Issy Wong took three wickets each for MIW.

DCW lose three wickets in Powerplay

DCW were off to a patchy start after Lanning elected to bat first. Issy Wong, who took a historic hat-trick in the Eliminator, dismissed Shafali Verma and Alice Capsey in a space of three deliveries in the second over. Although Nat Sciver-Brunt counter-attacked, Wong sent back Jemimah Rodrigues. The Capitals managed just 38/3 in the Powerplay (0-6).

The lone warrior for DCW!

DCW skipper Lanning turned out to be their lone warrior in the first half. She held one end as the Capitals suffered a batting collapse in the middle overs. Lanning, the Orange Cap holder, was en route to her third half-century in the tournament. However, an untimely run-out resulted in her departure. Lanning scored 35 off 29 balls (5 fours).

A devastating spell from Matthews

Matthews delivered a devastating spell in the final. While Wong uprooted the top order, Matthews bossed in the middle order. She bowled four overs, including two maidens, and conceded just five runs. The Caribbean all-rounder dismissed Jess Jonassen, Minnu Mani, and Taniya Bhatia to complete her three-fer. Matthews finished her incredible spell with a double-wicket maiden.

First player with this feat; joint-most WPL wickets

Matthews has become the first player to bowl two maiden overs in a WPL innings. And, she has attained this feat in the big final. Matthews is now the joint-highest wicket-taker of WPL 2023 (16) along with UP Warriorz' Sophie Ecclestone.

Wong takes three besides leaking runs

Wong made early inroads in the DCW batting line-up. As mentioned, she took three quick wickets in the Powerplay. Wong was quite expensive in the second half of the match. She conceded as many as 20 runs in her final over, the penultimate of the final. Wong finished with figures worth 3/42 in four overs (ER: 10.50).

A phenomenal partnership for the final wicket

Shikha and Radha inspired hope in the DCW camp after they were reduced to 79/9. The duo added a 52-run stand off just 24 balls. Shikha managed a 17-ball 27 (3 fours, 1 six), while Radha scored 27* off 12 balls (2 fours, 2 sixes).