WPL 2023 final: Hayley Matthews picks 3/5, bowls two maidens

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 26, 2023, 09:38 pm 2 min read

Matthews is the first player to bowl two maiden overs in a WPL innings (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

Mumbai Indians restricted Delhi Capitals to 131/9 in the final of the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. The Capitals suffered a batting collapse and were tottering on 79/9 in 15.6 overs. Hayley Matthews and Issy Wong took three wickets each for MIW. The former, who also bowled two maiden overs, finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker of WPL 2023.

A devastating spell from Matthews

Matthews delivered a devastating spell in the final. While Wong uprooted the top order, Matthews bossed in the middle order. She bowled four overs, including two maidens, and conceded just five runs. The Caribbean all-rounder dismissed Jess Jonassen, Minnu Mani, and Taniya Bhatia to complete her three-fer. Matthews finished her incredible spell with a double-wicket maiden.

First player with this feat; joint-most WPL wickets

Matthews has become the first player to bowl two maiden overs in a WPL innings. And, she has attained this feat in the big final. Notably, Matthews did not concede any boundaries in the match, having bowled 19 dot balls.

The Purple Cap holder

Matthews received the Purple Cap after racing to 16 wickets in 10 matches. Her best figures came in the final. UP Warriorz' Sophie Ecclestone also finished with as many wickets from nine matches.