Sports

Mukesh Choudhary, Moshin Khan doubtful for IPL 2023: Details here

Mukesh Choudhary, Moshin Khan doubtful for IPL 2023: Details here

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 24, 2023, 04:57 pm 2 min read

Mohsin enjoyed a breakthrough IPL 2022 season (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Two talented Indian left-arm pacers, Mukesh Choudhary and Moshin Khan are doubtful for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, starting March 31. While Choudhary is a part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad, Moshin plies his trade for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). As per Cricbuzz, the uncapped duo is nursing injuries and might miss the entire season. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Both Choudhary and Mohsin were bought for the base prices of Rs 20 lakhs each in the 2022 auction.

The two pacers made their debut last season and managed to leave a significant mark.

While Choudhary is impressed with his ability to swing the new ball, Moshin has pace in his arsenal.

The latter even foxed the best of batters with his variations.

Choudhary is all but likely to miss out

CSK's CEO Kasi Viswanathan stated the franchise doesn't have much hope from Choudhary, who is currently undergoing rehab for his back injury at Bengaluru's National Cricket Academy (NCA). "We are waiting on Mukesh but we do not have much hope. He was one of our bowling mainstays last year," Viswanathan told Cricbuzz. Choudhary has been out of action since December 2022.

Choudhary's numbers at IPL

Choudhry was CSK's joint-highest wicket-taker last season, having scalped 16 wickets in 13 games at 26.5. His economy rate (9.31) was on the higher side. The tally includes a four-wicket haul.

Mohsin practicing in the LSG camp

Mohsin, who underwent successful shoulder surgery in October last year, has joined the LSG camp and is practicing in Lucknow. He will hope to participate in the season at some stage. According to Cricbuzz, LSG officials were not willing to predict Mohsin's fitness status. He scalped 14 wickets in nine games last season at a sensational economy rate of 5.97.

Key details about IPL 2023

Defending champions Gujarat Titans will face Chennai Super Kings on March 31 in the opening match of IPL 2023. The KL Rahul-LSG will take on Delhi Capitals in their tournament opener on April 1. IPL will return to its familiar home and away format with all ten teams scheduled to play seven games at their home venue and seven away.