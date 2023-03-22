Sports

Shreyas Iyer likely to miss IPL 2023 and WTC final

Shreyas Iyer likely to miss IPL 2023 and WTC final

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 22, 2023, 01:39 pm 2 min read

As per reports, Iyer is set to have back surgery (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer is set to miss the upcoming Indian Premier League 2023 season followed by the ICC World Test Championship final in June versus Australia. As per reports, Iyer is set to have back surgery and will be out of action for at least four to five months. Here are further details on the same.

Why does this story matter?

Iyer was recently ruled out of the ODI series against Australia after he complained of pain in his lower back during the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The 28-year-old was eventually not able to complete the final Test.

Previously, he missed the ODI series against New Zealand and also the opening Test match against Australia due to back issues.

Blow for KKR ahead of IPL 2023

Iyer's injury is a massive blow for Kolkata Knight Riders as they have their batting line-up revolving around him. Apart from his batting, he also brings in leadership skills and that will be a challenge now. Iyer boasts decent IPL numbers, mustering 2,776 runs in 101 matches at 31.55. He scored 401 runs for KKR last season. KKR look depleted without Iyer.

India to miss Iyer for the WTC final

Iyer, who has cemented his place in India's Test squad, will miss the WTC final. India will now be looking to get an able replacement for Iyer. In 10 Test matches for India, Iyer has 666 runs at 44.40.

3rd major blow for India ahead of WTC final

India will be without the services of Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, and Iyer for the WTC final at the Oval. Bumrah is still recovering from a back injury and will miss the IPL as well. He has had poor luck with injuries for quite some time now. Meanwhile, Pant, who met with an accident back in December, is recovering as well.