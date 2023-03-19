Sports

India record their lowest ODI total against Australia at home

India record their lowest ODI total against Australia at home

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 19, 2023, 04:50 pm 2 min read

India were folded for just 117 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India recorded their third-lowest total versus Australia in ODIs. The Men in Blue could manage only 117 (26 overs) in the second game of the three-match series in Visakhapatnam. Virat Kohli (31) scored the most for them. This is now India's lowest ODI total against Australia at home. Here are the forgettable records scripted by the hosts in the contest.

A look at the innings' summary

Australia won the toss and elected to bowl in Visakhapatnam. The decision proved to be spot-on as the Men in Blue were reduced to 49/5. Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja (16) added 22 runs together, but Nathan Ellis broke the partnership by removing the latter. Axar Patel returned unbeaten (29*). ﻿Mitchell Starc claimed his second five-fer against India in ODIs.

Five wickets inside powerplay

Starc breathed fire with the new ball as India were reduced to 51/5 after 10 overs. As per Cricbuzz, India last lost four wickets within the first 10 overs (ODIs) against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semi-final. The Chennai ODI versus Pakistan in 2012 was the last instance of India losing five wickets inside powerplay (29/5).

Third-lowest score vs Australia

This was India's third-lowest ODI score versus Australia and the lowest against the opposition in home ODIs. 63 in 1981 and 100 in 2000 are India's top-two lowest ODI scores versus the Aussies. Both these games were played in Sydney. Meanwhile, this was also India's second-lowest ODI score at home since 2000. Sri Lanka bundled India out for 112 in the 2017 Dharamsala ODI.

Starc's exploits versus India

As mentioned, Starc spitted venom with the new ball as four of the first five fallen wickets belonged to him. He returned with 5/53 in eight overs, his second fifer versus India. The speedster has now raced to 25 wickets in just 15 ODIs versus the Men in Blue. In the 2015 Melbourne ODI, the pacer claimed 6/43 against the Indian team.

Suryakumar records successive golden ducks

Suryakumar Yadav's dismal run in ODI cricket continues as he has now recorded successive golden ducks in the format. The dasher failed to open his account in the first two ODIs against Australia. Interestingly, Starc dismissed him on both occasions, trapping him in front of the wickets. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has scored just 166 runs at 13.83 in his last 13 ODI innings.