Nathan Lyon becomes the most-successful visiting Test bowler in India

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 12, 2023, 02:35 pm 2 min read

Lyon owns most wickets in India-Australia Tests (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon has become the most successful visiting bowler in Tests in India. He accomplished the milestone during Day 4 of the ongoing fourth and final Test. KS Bharat (44) became Lyon's 55th Test victim on Indian soil. The Aussie went past former England left-arm spinner Derek Underwood, who claimed 54 Test wickets in India. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Lyon is one of Australia's greatest servants in Tests. He is Australia's second-most successful spinner after veteran Shane Warne.

His expertise has helped Australia win several momentous matches, especially against India.

The veteran has been on a roll in the ongoing series.

He claimed 11 wickets in the third Test as the visitors recorded a thumping nine-wicket win.

Most Test wickets in India

While Underwood claimed 54 wickets in 16 Tests in India, Lyon went past his tally in just his 11th Test. The latter, who averages just over 27 in the sub-continent nation, boasts 5 fifers and one 10-wicket haul here. Former Aussie leg-spinner Richie Benaud is the only other bowler with as many Test fifers in India.

Most successful spinner versus India

At the time of writing, Lyon has raced to 115 wickets in 26 Tests versus India (5W: 9, 10W: 2). No other bowler boasts more Test fifers versus India. While no other spinner owns more Test wickets against India, only England pacer James Anderson (139) is ahead of him in the overall list. Lyon is also the leading wicket-taker in India versus Australia Tests.

Career stats of Lyon

Lyon has now gone past 480 wickets in 119 Tests at a 31-plus average. The tally includes 23 fifers (10W: 4). In terms of Test wickets, Lyon is behind Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708), Anderson (685), Anil Kumble (619), Stuart Broad (576), Glenn McGrath (563), and Courtney Walsh (519). He tallies 21 wickets at 22-plus in the ongoing series.

How has the Ahmedabad Test proceeded?

Australia posted 480 after winnings the toss and electing to bat. Usman Khawaja (180) and Cameron Green (114) made key contributions. Ravichandran Ashwin claimed six wickets. India have made a strong response with Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill (128) smoking tons. India have crossed the 470-run mark. The contest is likely to end in a draw.