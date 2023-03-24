Sports

The Hundred, Harmanpreet Kaur to serve Trent Rockets: Key stats

Harmanpreet Kaur will serve Trent Rockets in the 2023 edition of The Hundred Women's, starting August 1. The Indian skipper was the franchise's first pick during the draft event on Thursday (March 23). Notably, Harmanpreet is a stalwart of the 20-over format with a plethora of experience behind her back. Here we decode her stellar numbers in T20 cricket.

Why does this story matter?

Harmanpreet is one of the most prominent batters going around in women's cricket and her numbers state the same.

The right-handed batter can anchor the innings in the middle overs besides adding the finishing touches.

Her handy off-spin bowling has also challenged many batters.

The veteran's leadership skills add to her CV. Owing to these factors, she was the Rockets' first pick.

A look at her WT20I numbers

With 3,058 runs in 151 games at 28.05, Harmanpreet is the fourth-highest run-getter in women's T20Is (SR: 106.31). The tally includes 10 fifties and a solitary ton. With her off-spin, the 34-year-old has scalped 32 WT20I wickets with her economy rate being 6.27. Notably, Harmanpreet is the most capped player in the WT20I format. She has led India to 54 wins in 96 WT20Is.

Her stellar numbers at WBBL

Harmanpreet, who has represented Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Thunder, is one of the most successful foreign players in Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) history. In 48 matches, she has mustered 1,119 runs with the help of six fifties. Her average of 41.44 is the fourth-highest in the competition's history. The veteran also owns 27 WBBL wickets with her economy rate being 7.49.

Her run in the Women's T20 Challenge

Harmanpreet led IPL Supernovas to three titles in four seasons of the now-defunct Women's T20 Challenge, also known as Women's IPL. She accumulated 362 runs in the competition at a 45-plus average. The tally includes a couple of fifties as well.

Her numbers in WPL 2023

Harmanpreet ended the league stage of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) with 230 runs in eight games at 46. Her strike rate reads 149.35. The tally includes three fifties with her highest score being 65. She has fared excellently as a leader as Mumbai Indians finished at the second position with six wins in eight games and advanced to the playoffs.

Her second stint in The Hundred

Meanwhile, this will be Harmanpreet's second stint in The Hundred. She played three games in the inaugural season for Manchester Originals, accumulating 104 runs at 52. She struck at 109.47. The veteran didn't feature in the second season.