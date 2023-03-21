Sports

WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz to reach final

Written by Parth Dhall Edited by Rajdeep Saha Mar 21, 2023, 11:27 pm 2 min read

Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz in the final league stage match of the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz in the final league stage match of the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) edition in Mumbai. The Capitals successfully chased 139, with Alice Capsey exhibiting her all-round skills. She took a three-fer and followed it up with an unbeaten 34. DCW, being the top-ranked side, have reached the final. UPW will take on Mumbai Indians Women in the Eliminator.

A look at the match's summary

UP Warriorz compiled 138/6 against Delhi Capitals in the final league match. An unbeaten half-century from Tahlia McGrath powered DCW, who were 91/4 at one stage. Spinner Capsey was the pick of DCW's bowlers in the match. She took three wickets for 26 runs. In response, DCW (142/5) started well. Meg Lanning scored 39. Marizanne Kapp and Alice Capsey scored 34 runs each.

Capsey's all-round show helps DCW

Capsey claimed her best figures (3/26). Capsey gave away 19 runs in the innings' final over. Interestingly, her figures after bowling three overs read 3-0-7-3. She has now raced to six scalps at 19.50. Capsey also has an economy rate of 6.50. Capsey also scored 34 from 31 balls. She slammed four fours and a six. She shared a 60-run stand alongside Kapp.

Tahlia McGrath hammers 58*

Tahlia McGrath played a 58*-run knock (8 fours, 2 sixes).. The UP Warriorz all-rounder completed her fourth fifty of the tournament. She bailed them out after they were tottering on 105/6. McGrath brought up her fifty in the final over with a six over long off. It came off just 30 deliveries. McGrath is now the second-highest run-scorer of the tournament (295 runs).

Lanning surpasses 300 runs

DCW skipper Meg Lanning scored 39 runs from 23 balls, slamming five fours and 2 sixes. She shared 56 runs alongside Shafali Verma. Lanning became the first batter to have crossed the 300-run mark in WPL 2023. She has 310 runs at 51.66. Meanwhile, Capsey and Kapp have 159 runs each this season. Capsey averages 31.80 whereas Kapp averages over 50.