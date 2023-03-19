Sports

2nd ODI: Australia bowl out India (117); Starc takes five

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 19, 2023, 03:58 pm 2 min read

Australia require a win to level the three-match series (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia bowled out India for 117 in the 2nd ODI at the YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Like the series opener, Mitchell Starc did the damage. The left-arm pacer took a five-wicket haul this time. Meanwhile, Sean Abbott and Nathan Ellis took five wickets between them. Star batter Virat Kohli was India's top scorer (31), while Suryakumar Yadav recorded another golden duck.

A look at the innings' summary

Australia won the toss and elected to bowl. The decision proved to be spot-on as the Men in Blue were reduced to 49/5. Starc breathed fire with the new ball and four of the first five fallen wickets belonged to him. Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja added 22 runs together, but Ellis broke the partnership by removing the latter. Axar Patel returned unbeaten (29*).

A fine fifer from Starc

After breathing fire at Wankhede, Starc regained his rhythm in the 2nd ODI. He disarrayed India's top order with his ravaging in-swinging deliveries. Once again, he was on a hat-trick after Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav on consecutive balls. Starc registered his ninth five-wicket haul in ODIs. He recorded figures worth 5/53 in eight overs, including a maiden (ER: 6.60).

Different shades against India

Starc took 12 wickets against India at an average of 20.92 in ODIs from his debut (2010) to 2015. He took just five ODI wickets against them at 84.20 between 2016 and 2022. Notably, Starc is the leading wicket-taker of the ongoing ODI series (8).

Suryakumar records successive golden ducks

Suryakumar's dismal run in ODI cricket continues as he has now recorded successive golden ducks in the format. The dasher failed to open his account in the first two ODIs against Australia. Interestingly, Starc dismissed him on both occasions, trapping him in front of the wickets. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has scored just 166 runs at 13.83 in his last 13 ODI innings.

A forgettable record for India

India lost Shubman Gill, Rohit, Suryakumar, KL Rahul, and Hardik Pandya in the first 10 overs (51/5 at the end of first Powerplay). As per Cricbuzz, India last lost four wickets within the first 10 overs (ODIs) against New Zealand in the 2019 WC semi-final. The last instance of India losing five wickets in this phase came in 2012 against Pakistan.