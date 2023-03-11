Sports

India vs Australia, 4th Test: Gill, Kohli power hosts

Virat Kohli completed his 29th Test fifty (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India crossed the 250-run mark on Day 3 of the 4th Test against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Shubman Gill slammed a brilliant century as the hosts finished with 289/3 at stumps. Cheteshwar Pujara scored a 121-ball 42, while Virat Kohli returned unbeaten on 59. Australia were bowled out for 480 on Day 2, with Ravichandran Ashwin taking a six-wicket haul.

The summary of Day 3

India resumed Day 3 on their overnight score of 36/0. Rohit Sharma and Gill added 38 more runs before the former departed. Gill then added a century stand with Pujara, also completing his century. Kohli joined Gill in the middle after Todd Murphy dismissed Pujara. Nathan Lyon removed the dangerous Gill in the final session. Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja (16*) returned unbeaten.

Maiden Test ton in India

Gill smashed his second Test century and a maiden in India (128 off 235 balls). The Indian opener played with great intent on a pitch that has been favoring the batters. He smashed 10 fours and a six en route to the milestone. He looked good in the 74-run opening stand with captain Rohit. Gill scored his first Test hundred against Bangladesh last December.

Gill attains these feats

Gill has become the fourth Indian player behind Suresh Raina, Rohit, and KL Rahul to score hundreds in all three formats in a year. He also becomes the first batter to score centuries in all three formats this year. Gill now has the joint-third-most tons (7) among Indian batters at the age of 23, behind Sachin Tendulkar (22) and Kohli (15).

Most international runs in 2023

Gill is the highest run-scorer across formats this year with 923 runs at 71, including five hundreds and one fifty. He became the youngest Indian to slam a T20I hundred and a double-hundred in ODIs, both against New Zealand.

Seventh Indian to complete 17,000 international runs

Rohit has added another feather to his already-illustrious hat as he became the seventh Indian to complete 17,000 international runs. The veteran opener accomplished the milestone while scoring a 58-ball 35 in India's first innings. Tendulkar (34,357), Kohli, Rahul Dravid (24,208), Sourav Ganguly (18,575), MS Dhoni (17,266), and Virender Sehwag (17,253) are the Indians ahead of Rohit in terms of international runs.

2,000 Test runs against Australia

Pujara has completed 2,000 runs versus Australia in Test cricket. Pujara, who became the fourth Indian to get the feat, scored 42 off 121 deliveries in India's first innings. His knock was laced with three boundaries. As per ESPNcricinfo, Tendulkar (3,630), VVS Laxman (2,434), and Dravid (2,143) are the other Indians with 2,000 or more Test runs against the Australian team.

Kohli reaches 4,000 Test runs at home

Kohli attained a massive feat as he completed 4,000 Test runs in India. He is only the fifth Indian batter to reach 4,000 Test runs in home conditions, behind legends like Sachin Tendulkar (7,216), Rahul Dravid (5,598), Sunil Gavaskar (5,067), and Virender Sehwag (4,656). He also becomes the third-fastest Indian batter to reach the landmark (77 innings), beating Gavaskar (87) and Dravid (88).

Second-best Test average among Indians at home

Kohli averages a staggering 59 in home Tests. This is the second-best Test average by an Indian cricketer at home (among players to have featured in 20 Tests). Kohli is only behind Rohit in this regard (66.73).

Kohli ends his drought

Kohli finally ended his wait for a 50+ score in Test cricket. He scored his 29th half-century in the format in the final session. According to Cricbuzz, it was the first 50+ Test score for Kohli in 16 innings. This has become his longest patch without a 50+ score in the format. He now has an opportunity to register his 28th Test century.