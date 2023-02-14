Sports

WPL 2023 auction: Decoding the squad of Delhi Capitals

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 14, 2023, 04:58 pm 2 min read

Meg Lanning is expected to lead DC (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Delhi Capitals (DC) built a star-studded roster at the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 auction. The Capitals signed Australia's World Cup-winning captain, Meg Lanning, for Rs. 1 crore. They also acquired batting star Jemimah Rodrigues, who recently guided India to a phenomenal win against Pakistan at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Here, we decode DC's squad for WPL.

A look at DC's squad

DC spent Rs. 11.65 crore to buy 18 players at the concluded auction. The tally comprises 12 Indian and six overseas players. Squad: Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Alice Capsey, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Jasia Akhter, Minu Manni, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, and Aparna Mondal.

Here are the key signings

Meg Lanning, who owns two Women's Cricket World Cup and four ICC Women's T20 World Cup titles, will play for the Capitals. They also signed senior South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp for Rs. 1.5 crore. Among Indians, Rodrigues and Shafali fetched whopping bids of Rs. 2.2 crore and Rs. 2 crore, respectively. DC also roped in Shikha Pandey for Rs. 60 lakh.

Will Lanning lead DC?

Lanning, the most successful captain in WT20I cricket, is expected to lead DC. She has a win percentage of 79.44 as captain in the format, having led Australia to 71 wins in 95 encounters. Lanning has also played the most WT20Is as captain (95). Besides, Rodrigues and India's Under-19 WC-winning captain, Shafali, are also bright contenders to bag the role.

A look at the key stats

Lanning is the second-highest run-scorer in WT20Is. She has amassed 3,297 runs from 127 matches at an average of 36.23. In a career spanning over four years, Rodrigues has slammed 1,628 runs from 76 matches at an average of 30.71. DC have a terrific bowling attack in the form of Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, and Marizanne Kapp.

WPL to get underway on March 4

The opener of the inaugural WPL will be played on March 4. The competition will conclude on March 26. A total of 22 games will be played across two venues in Mumbai - DY Patil Stadium and Cricket Club of India (CCI).