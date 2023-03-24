Sports

Bangladesh vs Ireland, T20Is 2023: Statistical preview

Bangladesh vs Ireland, T20Is 2023: Statistical preview

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Mar 24, 2023, 04:13 pm 3 min read

Bangladesh won the ODI series 2-0 against Ireland (Source: Twitter/@BCBTigers)

Bangladesh will host Ireland for a three-match T20I series starting 27th March. After winning the ODI series 2-0, Bangladesh will hope to continue the same momentum against Ireland in the shortest format of the game. All three games in this series will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong. Here is the statistical preview.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record

Both teams have met each other in five T20Is, out of which Bangladesh enjoy a dominant record. They have won three matches to Ireland's solitary win. Whereas one game ended without any result. Bangladesh won 3-0 in their last bilateral T20I series in 2012.

Here's a look at the Bangladesh squad

Shakib Al Hasan will continue to captain the team as Rishad Hossain and Jaker Ali have earned their maiden call-ups. While Shoriful Islam has returned to the team. Bangladesh Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Litton Das (wk), Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Jaker Ali.

Here's a look at the Ireland squad

Ireland squad: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Tom Mayes, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

Litton is closing in on 1,500 T20I runs

Bangladeshi swashbuckling opener, Litton Das has been in fine form recently. He also crossed 2,000 runs in ODIs and is very close to 1,500 runs in T20Is. Litton has raced to 1,482 runs in 68 T20Is striking at 128.53. He will become the fifth Bangladeshi to reach the landmark, only behind Shakib Al Hasan (2,281), Mahmudullah (2,122), Tamim Iqbal (1,701), and Mushfiqur Rahim (1,500).

Balbirnie can become second highest run-scorer for Ireland in T20Is

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie has smashed 1,857 runs in 89 T20Is. He is the third-highest run-scorer for Ireland, but he can overtake former all-rounder Kevin O'Brien (1,973) in this series and go up in the runs tally. Paul Stirling is the top run-scorer for his country with 3,181 runs and is also the only Irishman to get past 3,000 runs in T20Is.

Shakib can become the highest wicket-taker in T20Is

Shakib has scalped 131 wickets in T20Is till now and is the second-highest in this regard. Only New Zealand's Tim Southee (134) is ahead of him. However, he has a chance to reach the summit in this series. Meanwhile, Mustafizur Rahman (100 wickets) may get past Lasith Malinga (107 wickets). Taskin Ahmed (40) may become the third Bangladesh player to cross 50 wickets.