WPL 2023, RCB vs GG: Sneh Rana opts to bat

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 18, 2023, 07:07 pm 2 min read

Match number 16 of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 season sees Royal Challengers Bangalore face Gujarat Giants at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. RCB are placed bottom of the 5-team table with one win and five losses. GG are fourth with 2 wins and 4 losses from six games. Here we present the toss update.

RCB squad

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women squad: Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana (c), Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Richa Ghosh(w), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Erin Burns, Komal Zanzad, Indrani Roy, Sahana Pawar, Poonam Khemnar

GG squad

Gujarat Giants squad: Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana (c), Sushma Verma(w), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi, Ashwani Kumari, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Sabbhineni Meghana, Monica Patel, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia

RCB vs GG: Playing XI of the two teams

RCB Playing XI: Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana (c), Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose Gujarat Giants Playing XI: Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sushma Verma (wk), Kim Garth, Sneh Rana (c), Tanuja Kanwar, Ashwani Kumari