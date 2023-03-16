Sports

UAE's Asif Khan slams fourth-fastest century in men's ODIs: Stats

Asif Khan scored a 41-ball ton (Source: Twitter/@ILT20Official)

UAE batter Asif Khan wreaked havoc in the Cricket World Cup League 2 match against Nepal in Kirtipur on March 16. The 33-year-old hammered a 42-ball 101*, guiding UAE to a mammoth 310/6 in 50 overs. In the process, Asif slammed the fourth-fastest century in men's ODIs. He broke the record of former South African batter Mark Boucher (44 balls). Here are the stats.

South African superstar AB de Villiers holds the record for smashing the fastest century in ODI cricket. He recorded a 31-ball ton against West Indies in 2015.

Corey Anderson (36 balls vs WI) and Shahid Afridi (37 balls vs Sri Lanka) follow de Villiers on this list.

And, Asif has entered the elite club by smacking a 41-ball century.

A blistering knock by Asif

Asif came to the middle when UAE were reduced to 175/5 in 37.3 overs. He absolutely smashed the Nepal bowlers, finishing with a strike rate of 240.47. Asif hammered 11 sixes and 4 fours in his knock.

Asif attains these feats

As per Kausthub Gudipati, Asif now has the fastest ODI century by a batter away from home. He broke the record of West Indies legend Brian Lara, who smacked a 45-ball century against Bangladesh in Dhaka in 1999. It is worth noting that Asif raced from his half-century to the three-figure mark in the space of just 11 balls.

Another record for Asif

Asif now has the highest strike rate by a batter with an ODI century at number seven or lower. He surpassed Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera, who struck at 189.18 against New Zealand in 2019.

Who is Asif Khan?

Asif, who has also represented Pakistan in Under-19 cricket, made his ODI debut in March last year. However, his maiden First-Class game came back in 2007. The one against Nepal was his maiden century in ODI cricket. As of now, Asif has scored 439 runs from 16 ODIs at an average of 36.58. The tally also includes three half-centuries.