Decoding Virat Kohli's success versus Australia in ODIs

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 16, 2023, 04:04 pm

Kohli owns over 2,000 ODI runs versus Australia (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Many eyes will be on Virat Kohli as India gear up to host Australia in a three-match ODI series, starting March 17. The veteran batter, who scored a ton in his last outing, has been among the runs in 50-over cricket lately. Moreover, he has enjoyed playing against the Aussies in the past. Here we look at his stats versus Australia in ODIs.

Why does this story matter?

One of the finest batters to have graced the game, Kohli has tasted major success in ODI cricket.

He has particularly been brilliant against Australia.

The batter smoked three tons in his last seven outings in ODIs.

While he was out of touch in the major part of the recently-concluded Australia Test series, he mustered a brilliant 186 in his last outing.

How he has fared versus Australia in ODIs?

Kohli has mustered 2,083 runs in 43 ODIs versus Australia at 54.81 (SR: 96.34). Only Sachin Tendulkar (3,077), Desmond Haynes (2,262), Rohit Sharma (2,208), and Vivian Richards (2,187) have accumulated more ODI runs against them. Kohli's tally of eight ODI tons versus Australia is only second to Tendulkar (9). The former has also smoked 10 fifties versus the Aussies in the format.

His home, away, and neutral record

In home ODIs, Kohli has garnered 1,199 runs in 23 matches against Australia at 59.95. He tallies 802 runs in 18 ODIs versus the Aussies Down Under. He scored 82 in his only inning against the opposition at a neutral venue (England in 2019).

Second-most international runs against Australia

Kohli currently boasts 4,856 international runs versus Australia in 89 games at 51.20 (100s: 16, 50s: 23). During the Australia Test series, he displaced Brian Lara (4,714) as the batter with the second-most international runs against Australia. Tendulkar tops the list with 6,707 runs.

13,000 international runs loading for Kohli

Kohli is 191 runs shy of becoming the fifth batter to complete 13,000 international runs. He would join Tendulkar (18,426), Kumar Sangakkara (14,234), Ricky Ponting (13,704), and Sanath Jayasuriya (13,430) on the list. Meanwhile, Kohli's tally of 46 ODI tons is only second to Tendulkar (49). His average of 57.69 is the highest among batters with 5,000 or more ODI runs.

His recent run in ODIs

Kohli, in his last seven outings in ODIs, accumulated 451 runs at an incredible average of 75.16. He struck at 131.48 in these games. Meanwhile, the tally includes as many as three tons. He would be determined to extend his stellar run.