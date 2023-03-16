Sports

India vs Australia: Ravindra Jadeja set to accomplish this double

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 16, 2023, 06:12 pm 2 min read

Veteran Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is eyeing a massive milestone in the upcoming three-match ODI series versus Australia, starting March 17. He is on the verge of becoming only the 12th all-rounder to accomplish the double of 2,500 runs and 200 wickets in ODI cricket. Kapil Dev is the only Indian with this feat so far. Here are his stats.

Why does this story matter?

Jadeja has been a vital cog of the Indian team across formats for over a decade now.

While the left-arm spinner can deliver 10 handy overs on most days, his ability to gather quick runs lower down the order makes him an even greater asset.

Notably, the upcoming series would mark Jadeja's return to ODI cricket after eight months.

His numbers in ODI cricket

With the help of 13 fifties, Jadeja has so far accumulated 2,447 runs in 171 ODIs at 32.63. The tally includes 189 wickets with his economy rate being 4.92 (5W:1). Notably, Jadeja has been at the helm of the ICC ODI Rankings for bowlers in the past. In the all-rounder's rankings, his best position is number two as far as ODI cricket is concerned.

Jadeja can join Kapil

To complete the double of 2,500 runs and 200 wickets in ODIs, Jadeja requires 53 runs and 11 wickets in the Australia ODI series. As mentioned, only 11 players have accomplished the milestone so far, and Kapil is the only Indian among them. The former Indian skipper finished his ODI career with 3,783 runs and 253 wickets in 225 ODIs.

Members of the 200-wicket club

Meanwhile, Jadeja would become only the seventh Indian to complete 200 ODI wickets. He would join Anil Kumble (337), Javagal Srinath (315), Ajit Agarkar (288), Zaheer Khan (282), Harbhajan Singh (269), and Kapil (253) in the club.

How he has fared versus Australia

Jadeja has fared decently versus Australia in ODIs. In 36 outings, he owns 436 runs at 22.94. The tally includes a couple of fifties with his highest score being 66* (SR: 78.84). With the ball, the spinner has scalped 28 wickets with his economy rate being 5.34. At home, he boasts 195 runs and 21 wickets in 19 ODIs versus the Aussies.

Sensational run in the Test leg

The recently-concluded home Test series versus Australia marked Jadeja's return to international cricket. The 34-year-old embraced the challenge and finished the series with 22 wickets and 135 runs in four games. He, hence, was named the Player of the Series alongside Ravichandran Ashwin.