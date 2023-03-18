Sports

Women's Premier League 2023: UPW hand MI their maiden defeat

Mar 18, 2023

Mumbai Indians suffered their maiden defeat (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

Mumbai Indians suffered their maiden defeat in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 season. Playing their sixth match of the campaign, MI suffered a defeat against the UP Warriorz. Batting first, MI managed 127/10 in 20 overs. Hayley Matthews scored 35 as Sophie Ecclestone claimed 3/15. In response, Tahlia McGrath and Grace Harris played crucial knocks as UPW sealed the victory (129/5).

Ecclestone becomes joint-highest wicket-taker

Ecclestone produced figures worth 3/15 from her four overs. The England international first dismissed Natalie Sciver-Brunt (5) cheaply before getting the better of the well-set Matthews (35). All-rounder Amanjot Kaur (5) was her final victim in the contest. Ecclestone has equaled MI's Saika Ishaque as the bowler with the joint-most wickets in WPL 2023. Ecclestone has 12 scalps at 12.00.

Matthews and Harmanpreet show some craft

Matthews was the top scorer for MI. Her 35-run knock from 30 balls saw her get past the 200-run mark in WPL 2023. She now has 203 runs from six innings at 40.60. She has also raced to eight sixes in the tourney. Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Kaur hit 25 from 22 balls, slamming three fours. She has raced to 205 runs at 68.33.

Deepti and Gayakwad claim two scalps each

Deepti Sharma managed 2/35 from her 4 overs. She now has nine scalps in WPL 2023, averaging 20.44. Rajeshwari Gayakwad was excellent for UP, claiming 2/16 from. She picked the wickets of Amelia Kerr and Humaira Kazi, racing to five scalps in the tourney.

McGrath and Harris shine for UPW

McGrath scored a 25-ball 38 for UWP. Her knock was laced with six fours and a six. McGrath has now raced to 180 runs from five innings at 45.00. Harris made her presence felt with a clutch 28-ball 39. She slammed seven fours. Harris now has 144 runs across three innings at a splendid 72.00.

Amelia Kerr becomes 3rd MI bowler to take 10-plus wickets

MI's Amelia Kerr claimed 2/22 from her four overs. She dismissed McGrath and Harris. New Zealand's Kerr has now raced to 10 wickets in WPL 2012 at just 14.40. She is the 3rd MI bowler with 10-plus scalps after Saika Ishaque (12) and Matthews (11).