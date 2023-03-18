Sports

UP Warriorz's Sophie Ecclestone becomes joint-leading wicket-taker in WPL 2023

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 18, 2023

Sophie Ecclestone claimed 3/15 vs MI (Source: Twitter/@Sophecc19)

Sophie Ecclestone has become the joint-leading wicket-taker in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023. The left-arm spinner, who plies her trade for UP Warriorz, delivered a stellar spell versus Mumbai Indians and claimed figures worth 3/15 in four overs. Thanks to her efforts, MI were folded for 127 while batting first at DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Here's more.

Another fine spell from Ecclestone

The England international first dismissed Natalie Sciver-Brunt (5) cheaply before getting the better of the well-set Hayley Matthews (35). All-rounder Amanjot Kaur (5) was her final victim in the contest. Her stellar spell, which was also economical, entirely derailed MI's innings. Notably, Harmanpreet Kaur's team is currently invincible in the competition, having won five games on the trot.

Ecclestone sits atop

Meanwhile, Ecclestone has equaled MI's Saika Ishaque as the bowler with the joint-most wickets in the inaugural WPL. The former has now raced to 12 wickets in six games with her economy rate being 6.12. The tally includes a four-fer as well.

How did MI's innings pan out?

UP Warriorz won the toss and opted to bowl in Navi Mumbai. MI-W were off to a poor start as Yastika Bhatia (7) and Sciver-Brunt perished cheaply. Matthews and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (25) failed to capitalize on their starts. While Ecclestone was the pick of the UP-W bowlers, Deepti Sharma and Rajeshwari Gayakwad dismissed two batters apiece. UPW need 128 to win.