Towhid Hridoy records highest score on ODI debut for Bangladesh

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 18, 2023, 05:18 pm 2 min read

Towhid Hridoy has scripted history by recording the highest score by a Bangladesh batter on his ODI debut. The youngster, who accomplished the milestone in the ongoing first ODI versus Ireland, overall became the third Bangladesh batter to smoke a fifty on their ODI debut. The batter ended up scoring 92 off 85 balls (8 fours, 2 sixes). Here we look at his stats.

Hridoy joins these players

Farhad Reza (50 vs Zimbabwe in 2006) and Nasir Hossain (63 vs Zimbabwe in 2011) are the other two Bangladesh batters with half-centuries on ODI debut. Notably, Hridoy, who arrived to bat at number five, paced his knock to perfection and touched the 50-run mark off just 55 deliveries. He accelerated even further after getting the milestone, adding to the agony of Ireland bowlers.

How has he fared in List-A cricket?

Hridoy has been sensational in 50-over cricket and the same earned him his maiden ODI cap. In 46 List-A games, before his debut, the 22-year-old accumulated 1,601 runs at a brilliant average of 47.08 (SR: 81.18). The tally includes one ton and 14 fifties. Meanwhile, he has also featured in three T20Is, accumulating 41 runs at 20.50.

How has the match proceeded?

Ireland won the toss and opted to bowl at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Bangladesh were off to a poor start as skipper Tamim Iqbal (3) perished cheaply. Litton Das (26) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (25) also threw away their starts. However, Shakib Al Hasan, who scored 93, rebuilt the innings alongside the debutant as the hosts crossed the 300-run mark inside 47 overs.