Sports

WPL 2023 Eliminator: Alyssa Healy elects to bowl

WPL 2023 Eliminator: Alyssa Healy elects to bowl

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 24, 2023, 07:05 pm 2 min read

MI will bat after UPW won the toss (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz will battle it out in the Eliminator clash of the Women's Premier League 2023 season. MI had finished second in the five-team table behind Delhi Capitals and the Warriorz took 3rd place. Whoever wins the Eliminator, heads straight into the final where DC will be waiting. UPW skipper Alyssa Healy has won the toss and will field.

Pitch report, timing and TV listing

The surface at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai has been helpful to batters and fans can expect a high-scoring thriller. Both teams are sorted in terms of quality batters. Spinners will also be in the game. The Eliminator will start at 7:30 PM IST and will be telecast on Sports18. Live Streaming can be done on the JioCinema app.

A look at the key performers

UP Warriorz star Tahlia McGrath is the second-highest scorer in WPL 2023 with 295 runs under her belt. She has hammered four fifties. For Mumbai, Hayley Matthews has scored 232 runs and Harmanpreet follows suit with 230. With the ball, Sophie Ecclestone leads the charge in WPL 2023 with 14 scalps at 14.00. Amelia Kerr of MI has 13 scalps alongside Saika Ishaque.

Grace Harris replaces Shabnim for UPW

Healy confirmed that Grace Harris has come to the side and South Africa's Shabnim Ismail misses out. UPW Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (wk/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Simran Shaikh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri

Same XI for MI Women

MI Women Playing XI: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque