Sports

NZ vs SL: Visitors eye win in high-stake 3rd ODI

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 30, 2023, 01:17 pm 3 min read

New Zealand will host Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI of the series on Friday (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

New Zealand will host Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI of the series on Friday (March 31). As the Kiwis emphatically clinched the opener by 198 runs and the second game got washed out, the final ODI is a decider. SL need a victory to keep their hopes for a direct qualification in the 2023 ODI World Cup alive. Here's the preview.

Timing, TV listing, and pitch report

The third ODI will start from 6:30 AM (IST) onward. Fans can get access to live streaming in India on the Amazon Prime mobile and TV app. The Seddon Park in Hamilton will host the duel. The track here is known to favor pacers with the average first innings score reading 234. Sides chasing here have won 27 of the 52 ODIs played here.

A look at the head-to-head record

New Zealand dominate Sri Lanka as far as the head-to-head record in ODIs is concerned. The Black Caps own 50 wins and 41 defeats against the Lankans in the format (Tie: 1, NR: 8). At home, the Black Caps have 29 victories in 44 ODIs versus SL. While 12 games landed in Sri Lanka's favor, three matches were abandoned.

Visitors to take the field as underdogs

Dasun Shanaka's men were entirely outplayed in the opener. Hence, not many are expecting them to bounce back emphatically. Angelo Mathews (18) scored the most for SL as they folded for 76 while chasing 275. Finn Allen (51), Daryl Mitchell (47), Glenn Phillips (39), and debutant Rachin Ravindra (49) were among the runs for NZ. Pacer Henry Shipley claimed a fifer.

The WC qualification scenario

The top eight teams in the ICC ODI World Cup Super League will directly qualify for the 2023 WC in India. As SL are currently ninth in the table with 81 points, they must clinch the third ODI, their last assignment in this cycle. Besides they would be dependent upon the results of South Africa vs Netherlands and Bangladesh vs Ireland series.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides

NZ Probable XI: Finn Allen, Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (captain & wicket-keeper), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner SL Probable XI: Nuwanidu Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicket-keeper), Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka

Here are the key performers

Daryl Mitchell displayed his all-round brilliance in the first ODI, scoring 47 and claiming 2/12 in three overs. Shipley's 5/31 in the opener are the second-best figures by an NZ bower versus SL in ODIs. Chamika Karunaratne recorded his best ODI bowling figures in the opener (4/43). Angelo Mathews owns 484 runs and 12 wickets in 26 ODIs versus New Zealand.

Here is a look at the Fantasy Dream11 options Fantasy

Dream11 Option 1: Tom Latham, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Glenn Phillips, Finn Allen (vc), Daryl Mitchell (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dasun Shanaka, Matt Henry, Henry Shipley Dream11 Option 2: Tom Latham, Pathum Nissanka, Glenn Phillips (c), Finn Allen, Angelo Mathews, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Chamika Karunaratne, Dasun Shanaka (c), Ish Sodhi, Henry Shipley