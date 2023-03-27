Sports

IPL 2023: CSK skipper MS Dhoni eyes these milestones

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 27, 2023, 04:02 pm 3 min read

MS Dhoni has led CSK to four IPL titles

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will return to lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), starting March 31. It will likely be the last dance for the legendary wicketkeeper-batter, who has led the Yellow Army to four titles so far. And, Dhoni would want to hang his boots by yet again claiming the silverware. Here are the records he can break.

Dhoni closing in on the 5,000-run mark

So far in the IPL, Dhoni, the former Indian skipper, has racked up 4,978 runs at an average of 39.19. He has slammed 23 fifties with the best score of 84*. Dhoni also has a strike rate of 135.19. Notably, MSD is 22 shy of reaching a milestone of 5,000 IPL runs. So far, only six players have unlocked this achievement to date.

Dhoni set to play a milestone match as captain

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja replaced Dhoni as skipper in the 2022 season. However, the latter reclaimed the role after CSK failed to deliver in the first half. Dhoni, who has led CSK in 196 games, is set to become the first-ever player to captain a franchise in 200 matches. Rohit Sharma follows Dhoni with 143 matches (for Mumbai Indians).

Dhoni eyes 5,000 runs as captain

Dhoni (4,556) is one of two players with over 4,500 runs as captain in the IPL, the other being Kohli (4,881). Dhoni could touch the 5,000-run mark in this regard as well. Rohit follows Dhoni on the list, with 3,674 runs.

Dhoni could attain this feat

Besides his batting, Dhoni is also known for his astonishing glovework behind the stumps. One of the best wicket-keepers in the business, Dhoni could become the first wicket-keeper to affect 40 stumpings in the IPL. He currently leads the tally with 39 of them.

Dhoni set to complete 200 IPL sixes for CSK

Dhoni, who is with the franchise with the inaugural IPL season, has struck 199 sixes for them. He is set to become the first batter to hit 200 IPL sixes for CSK. Only Chris Gayle (239 for RCB), AB de Villiers (238 for RCB), Kieron Pollard (223 for MI), and Virat Kohli (218 for RCB) have struck 200 IPL sixes for a franchise.

Dhoni eyes 900-run mark against RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore, one of CSK's arch-rivals, remain Dhoni's favored side as an opposition. Dhoni has thumped 838 runs in 31 innings against them while striking at 140.84. He averages 39.90 and has racked up four fifties. Notably, David Warner is the only other batter with over 800 IPL runs (820) against RCB. Dhoni smashed his career-best score against RCB (84*) in IPL 2019.

Will Dhoni guide CSK to glory?

More than anything else, Dhoni would aim to end his career with another IPL trophy. Under him, CSK have won the title four times (2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021). Winning a fifth title would make the joint-most successful IPL franchise with MI (five titles). CSK would take on defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2023 opener on March 31.