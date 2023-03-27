Sports

Antonio Conte parts ways with Tottenham Hotspur: Decoding his stats

Antonio Conte parts ways with Tottenham Hotspur: Decoding his stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Mar 27, 2023, 02:28 pm 3 min read

Antonio Conte left the Spurs job in only 16 months (Source: Twitter/@Spurs)

Tottenham Hotspur and Antonio Conte have mutually terminated the contract as they decided to part ways. The club released an official statement to announce their decision on Monday. Conte joined the Spurs in 2021, replacing Nuno Espirito Santo, and signed an 18-month contract. However, he had a fallout with the players and the management, eventually deciding to end his tenure. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Conte is one of the most high-profile managers, and when he joined Spurs, many people felt that the Italian's experience will help them to win a silverware.

Unfortunately, that has not been the case for the Lillywhites. Conte started well and guided Spurs to a fourth-place finish in the Premier League last season.

But soon his relationships at the club went sour.

Conte's statement that led to this outcome

Conte was furious after Spurs' 3-3 draw against Southampton. "They don't want to play under pressure, they don't want to play under stress. It is easy in this way. Tottenham's story is this," he said. "Twenty years there is the owner and they never won something, but why? The fault is only for the club, or for every manager that stays here," he added.

Here's a look at his numbers at Spurs

Conte took over from Nuno Espirito Santo in November 2021, and since then, he has led Spurs in 76 matches. He has collected 41 wins and suffered 23 defeats. He started brilliantly last season, having guided them to a top-four finish in the Premier League. Spurs also qualified for the Champions League. However, he still couldn't end their 15-year wait for silverware.

Daniel Levy's verdict

Spurs chief, Daniel Levy has encouraged the players to stay focused for the remainder of the season. He said, "We have 10 Premier League games remaining and we have a fight on our hands for a Champions League place. We all need to pull together. Everyone has to step up to ensure the highest possible finish for our club and amazing, loyal supporters."

A look at Spurs' situation in the 2022-23 season

Tottenham are momentarily fourth in the Premier League as they have 49 points but have played two more matches than fifth-place Newcastle, who are two points below. They bowed out of the UCL after losing to AC Milan in the Round of 16. Spurs also lost to Sheffield United in the FA Cup and suffered a third-round defeat in EFL Cup against Nottingham Forest.

What's next for Spurs?

The board has appointed Conte's assistant Christian Stellani as the acting head coach, while Ryan Mason will be his acting assistant coach. However, reports suggest they are interested in former Bayern manager, Julian Nagelsmann as a long-term option. While some fans believe Luis Enrique will be the right man for the job, given he is more experienced and better at man-management.