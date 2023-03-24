Sports

Bayern Munich appoint Thomas Tuchel as manager: Decoding his stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Mar 24, 2023, 11:12 pm 2 min read

Thomas Tuchel won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021 (Source: Twitter/TTOfficial)

Bayern Munich have appointed former Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel to replace Julian Nagelsmann. The German outfit made a shocking call to sack Nagelsmann in the middle of the season as they felt Tuchel to be a better fit at the club. As per Bayern, Tuchel will receive a contract until 30th June 2025 and will supervise squad training for the first time on Monday.

Why does this story matter?

The Bayern board were not satisfied with Nagelsmann's performance in the Bundesliga. Bayern have dropped 10 points already in the league and are in second place, a point behind leaders Borussia Dortmund.

They felt Tuchel to be a better fit at the club given his prior Champions League experience. So despite Nagelsmann's excellent record in Europe, he was shown the door.

Why did he replace Nagelsmann?

The Bayern team management were not convinced with Nagelsmann as the team could only manage five wins in the last 10 Bundesliga matches. They felt that Tuchel, who is far more experienced and has won the Champions League with Chelsea was an ideal option. With Tuchel on radar of several top clubs, Bayern did not want to waste any time in appointing him.

Here's a look at Tuchel's numbers

Tuchel made his name during his managerial stint at Mainz. He joined the club in 2009 and in 183 games, he mustered 72 wins (D46 L66). In 2015, he joined Dortmund and in 107 games, he had 67 wins (D23 L17). PSG came calling in 2018 and he managed 104 wins in 140 matches. He registered 60 wins for Chelsea in 100 matches.

Here's a look at his Premier League numbers

Tuchel joined Chelsea in January 2021, replacing Frank Lampard. He immediately improved the Blues and helped them win their second Champions League title, beating Manchester City in the finals. He has managed the club in 63 Premier League matches, having won 35 times along with 17 draws and 11 losses. They scored 109 goals in this period and conceded only 55 goals.

Trophies galore for Tuchel!

Tuchel helped Dortmund win the DFB-Pokal. In PSG, he won the Ligue 1 in 2018-19 and 2019-20. He also helped PSG win Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue (one each), He also won Trophee des Champions twice. At Chelsea, he won the Champions League, Club World Cup, and UEFA Super Cup. He reached two FA Cup finals and one League Cup final.