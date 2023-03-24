Sports

Bayern Munich sack manager Julian Nagelsmann: Decoding his stats

Julian Nagelsmann joined Bayern in 2021 from RB Leipzig (Source: Twitter/J_Nagelsmann)

German giants Bayern Munich have taken a shocking decision to sack Julian Nagelsmann in the middle of the season. The German tactician who had signed a five-year contract in 2021 was shown the door unceremoniously during the international break. Fabrizio Romano was the first to report the same and now Bayern have confirmed. Thomas Tuchel will be Nagelsmann's successor at Bayern. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Nagelsmann, a lifelong Bayern fan is one of the most highly-rated young tacticians in Europe.

When Hansi Flick left, Bayern were quick to make the move for Nagelsmann, who was managing RB Leipzig.

He was handed out a five-year contract.

Despite churning out results, Nagelsmann has been shown the door mainly because Bayern's performance in the Bundesliga this season hasn't been great.

Bayern broke the bank for Nagelsmann

The Bavarians identified Nagelsmann, who was doing wonders at RB Leipzig, and the club decided to pay a hefty sum of £20m-plus as compensation to land him. "Julian Nagelsmann stands for a new generation of trainers," said Bayern president Herbert Hainer. Nagelsmann had become the youngest head coach in Bundesliga history, aged 28 when he took charge of Hoffenheim in 2016.

A look at Nagelsmann's numbers at Bayern

In 84 games in charge, Naglesmann registered 60 wins, 14 draws, and 10 losses. He had a win percentage of 71.4. In his tenure, he helped Bayern win the Bundesliga title and two German Supercups. Bayern suffered a 5-0 humiliation against Borussia Monchengladbach in DFB-Pokal last season and also bowed out of the Champions League quarter-finals after losing to Villareal.

A look at Bayern's situation in the 2022-23 season

Bayern have won eight out of eight matches in the UEFA Champions League this season. They overcame Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16. Bayern will play Manchester City in the quarter-finals. They are second in Bundesliga, only a point behind Borussia Dortmund. Bayern have forwarded the most goals (72), besides shipping in the fewest (27). Bayern are also in the DFB-Pokal quarter-finals.

What next for Julian Nagelsmann?

Nagelsmann could be in demand over the summer. Several top clubs will be eager to land him. If Carlo Ancelotti leaves Real Madrid next season, Nagelsmann can be a long-term option for Los Blancos. Given the uncertainty around Antonio Conte, Tottenham Hotspur can be another option. PSG will also be in look for a manager given Christophe Galtier is likely to be sacked.

What were the issues for Bayern against Nagelsmann?

As per Romano, there were internal issues between Bayern's board and Nagelsmann. Also, some of the players didn't trust Nagelsmann's tactical play. Bayern therefore acted and decided to change things and refresh the side with new ideas. So Tuchel was the best option.

Kahn and Salihamidzic open up

"Personally and on behalf of FC Bayern, I would like to thank Julian and his coaching team, and wish everyone the best of luck for the future," said Oliver Kahn. Meanwhile, Hasan Salihamidzic said, "I am very grateful to Julian for what he has done for FC Bayern and I wish him all the best."