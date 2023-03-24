Sports

Women's Premier League 2023: Who is 16-year-old Parshavi Chopra

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Mar 24, 2023

Parshavi Chopra dismissed Hayley Matthews in the WPL 2023 Eliminator (Source: Twitter/@WPLT20)

UP Warriorz leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra has taken the Women's Premier League (WPL) by storm with her daring leg spin and big heart. The former India U-19 star was picked up at the base price of Rs. 10 lakh by UP Warriorz at the auction and she has repaid the faith shown by the franchise by showcasing her immense talent and control. Here's more.

Her performance in the WPL 2023 Eliminator

Parshavi bowled with a lot of heart and despite going for runs against Mumbai Indians, she kept attacking. She was finally rewarded with the wicket of Hayley Matthews, who wanted to tonk her down the ground but was caught at long-on. She almost dismissed Harmanpreet Kaur right after Matthews but DRS saved the MI-W captain. The 16-year-old finished with 1/25 in two overs

A look at her WPL 2023 numbers

Parshavi had to wait for her chance in the WPL 2023. She made her debut against MI during the league stage. She finished 0/35 in her first match. She came back stronger against Gujarat Giants as she picked up important wickets of Dayalan Hemalatha and Ashleigh Gardner and registered her best bowling figures of 2/29. She has 3 wickets in 4 matches at 32.66.

A crucial player in India's U19 Women's World Cup triumph

Parshavi was a very vital player in the India U-19 team that won the World Cup this January. She finished with 11 wickets in the tournament and was India's leading wicket-taker and second-highest wicket-taker overall. Her best figure of 4/5 came against Sri Lanka whereas she took two in the finals against England. In six matches, Parshavi finished with 11 wickets, averaging only 7.

From skating to bowling leg-spin

Hailing from Sikandrabad, Parshavi pursued Skating at first. She had even won a silver medal at U-14 UP Skating Championships. However, after hearing her father and uncle talk about cricket, she changed her mind. She started following cricket and was soon enrolled at the Yuvraj Singh Centre of Excellence where she learned the basics. Her life changed as she was forged into a leg-spinner.