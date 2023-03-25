Sports

IPL 2023: RCB sweating over Glenn Maxwell's fitness

Maxwell might miss a few games for RCB (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are sweating over the fitness of their premier all-rounder Glenn Maxwell with the Indian Premier League (IPL) being around the corner. Maxwell missed the final two games of Australia's recently-concluded ODI series versus India due to an injury in his left leg. The dasher said he will take a "number of months" to regain full fitness. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

One of the celebrated T20 players going around, Maxwell fetched a whooping Rs. 14.25 crore from RCB in the 2021 auction.

He delivered the goods as RCB reached the playoffs in the last couple of seasons.

Hence, if Maxwell misses out, the Faf du Plessis-led team would be in a spot of bother.

However, the all-rounder is determined to contribute to RCB's success.

What did Maxwell say?

"The leg's okay. It's going to be a number of months before I'm 100 per cent," said Maxwell in a video posted by RCB. "Hopefully it's (leg) good enough to get through the tournament and still do the job." Notably, Maxwell suffered a broken left fibula during a friend's birthday party in November last year. He subsequently underwent surgery.

Here's the video!

Ruled out midway through the India series

Maxwell's injury even made him miss the entire Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23. The India series marked his return to international cricket. However, the 34-year-old could only play the opening game in which he scored eight runs.

Stellar numbers for RCB

Since joining RCB in 2021, Maxwell has accumulated 814 runs in 28 IPL games at 35.39. While the tally includes seven fifties, his strike rate in this regard reads 152.43. No other RCB player has scored as many or more runs in the last two seasons. With his off-spin, he has also snapped nine wickets for the franchise (ER: 7.5).

His overall numbers in IPL

Coming to Maxwell's overall numbers in IPL, he has garnered 2,319 runs in 110 games at 25.48 (50s: 13). He has been striking at 153.88. He owns 28 wickets in the competition with his economy rate being 8.24.

Who can replace Maxwell in the XI?

As Maxwell is a vital part of RCB's plans, filling his shoes in the XI won't be easy. In his absence, RCB can try New Zealand batting sensation Finn Allen in the opening slot while shifting Virat Kohli to number three. NZ's Michael Bracewell, an off-spin-bowling all-rounder, is another potent option in this regard. Bracewell came into RCB's squad as injured Will Jacks' replacement.

Key details about IPL 2023

Defending champions Gujarat Titans will face Chennai Super Kings on March 31 in the opening match of IPL 2023. Faf du Plessis' RCB will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in their tournament opener on April 2. IPL will return to its familiar home and away format with all ten teams scheduled to play seven games at their home venue and seven away.