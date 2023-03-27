Sports

Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz completes 1,000 T20I runs: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 27, 2023, 01:08 pm 2 min read

Rahmanullah Gurbaz played a match-winning knock in the second T20I (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Afghanistan, on Sunday (March 26), recorded their maiden international series win over Pakistan. They beat the Men in Green by seven wickets in the second T20I, clinching the series with a match to go. Rahmanullah Gurbaz was instrumental to Afghanistan's win, scoring a handy 49-ball 44 (2 fours, 1 six). During the course, he also completed 1,000 T20I runs. Here are his stats.

A crucial knock from Gurbaz

Chasing 131 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Afghanistan lost opener Usman Ghani (7) cheaply. However, Gurbaz tackled the Pakistan bowlers with precision and played an important knock. He joined forces with Ibrahim Zadran (38), and the duo added 56 runs for the second wicket. Gurbaz, who was advancing toward a fine half-century, got run-out in the 16th over.

A look at his stats

Notably, Gurbaz touched the 1,000-run mark in his 40th T20I appearance. He became the sixth Afghanistan batter to get this feat, joining Mohammad Shahzad (2,015), Mohammad Nabi (1,738), Najibullah Zadran (1,684), Asghar Afghan (1,382), and Samiullah Shinwari (1,013). The wicketkeeper-batter has now raced to 1,001 T20I runs at 25.02 with the help of five fifties (Highest Score: 87). Gurbaz has been striking at 133.82.

How did the game pan out?

Pakistan posted 130/6 in their 20 overs after winning the toss and opting to bat in Sharjah. While they were reeling at 20/3 at one stage, Imad Wasim (64*) rescued them with a well-paced knock. Skipper Shadab Khan also made a handy 25-ball 32. In reply, Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran (38), Najibullah Zadran (23*), and Mohammad Nabi (14*) guided Afghanistan to victory.

Maiden international series win versus Pakistan

Afghanistan had never won any international game versus Pakistan prior to the series. The two sides had met in four ODIs and three T20Is before, and Pakistan emerged winners on all occasions. While Afghanistan's six-wicket defeat in the opener broke the streak, they have now sealed the series. Rashid Khan's team will now aim for a whitewash in the third and final game.