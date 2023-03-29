Sports

IPL 2023, Rohit Sharma could miss first few matches: Reports

IPL 2023, Rohit Sharma could miss first few matches: Reports

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 29, 2023, 01:01 pm 2 min read

Rohit could sit out to manage his workload (Source: Twitter/@mipaltan)

According to an Indian Express report, Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma could miss the first few matches of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, starting March 31. Suryakumar Yadav will likely lead in the absence of Rohit, who could be sitting out to manage his workload. Notably, MI will play their opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 2.

Why does this story matter?

Rohit led India in the Border-Gavaskar series and the following ODI series that concluded on March 22.

Rohit, who has had a tryst with injuries, would be keen to fit physically and mentally.

A week after the IPL's conclusion, he will lead India in the ICC World Test Championship final.

India will also enter the World Cup this year, with Rohit at the helm.

Rohit eyes this milestone

Rohit needs to stand in seven games to become the second player to complete 150 IPL matches as captain. Chennai Super Kings's MS Dhoni (210) is the only skipper with this feat currently. Meanwhile, Rohit has so far guided MI to 79 wins in 143 games (excluding Super Overs wins). He boasts an impressive win percentage of 56.64.

SKY to lead; Green could open

As stated, Suryakumar will lead MI in the absence of Rohit. The former, who recorded three consecutive golden ducks in the Australia T20I series, has an opportunity to silence his critics. However, leading a franchise that has won five IPL titles won't be a cakewalk for him. Meanwhile, Australian all-rounder Cameron Green could open in place of Rohit initially.

MI's squad for IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah (ruled out), Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson (ruled out), Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Vadhera, Raghav Goyal. Original squad strength: 24 (Overseas: 8).

Will MI bounce back?

Mumbai Indians are the most successful franchise in the IPL, having won five titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020). They failed to reach the playoffs in 2021 and 2022, respectively. In 2022, MI became the only side to lose their first eight matches in an IPL season. They finished as the bottom-placed side. MI need a turnaround big time!