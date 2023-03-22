Sports

Suryakumar Yadav registers third consecutive golden duck (ODIs): Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 22, 2023, 09:16 pm 1 min read

SKY did not score a run in the three-ODI series (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav had a forgettable run in the three-match ODI series against Australia. He recorded his third consecutive golden duck in the series decider at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Suryakumar departed without scoring (on the first ball) in the first two ODIs as well. Notably, SKY has become the only player to record golden ducks in every ODI of a series.

A look at SKY's dismissals

Australian seamer Mitchell Starc dismissed SKY in the series opener in Mumbai. The left-arm pacer swung the ball in, which trapped Surakumar in front. SKY's dismissal in the second ODI (Visakhapatnam) was reminiscent of the one at Wankhede. Starc had the last laugh this time too with a similar delivery. In Chennai, spinner Ashton Agar knocked SKY over during a crucial run-chase.

The top-ranked T20I batter yet to fire in ODIs

Suryakumar has been a force to reckon with in T20I cricket, and his numbers are nothing but sensational in the format. He is even the top-ranked T20I batter at the moment. Notably, SKY was the only batsman with over 1,000 T20I runs in 2022. However, the right-handed batter hasn't been able to replicate his brilliance in ODIs.