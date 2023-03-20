Sports

WPL 2023, GG vs UPW: Sneh Rana elects to bat

WPL 2023, GG vs UPW: Sneh Rana elects to bat

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Edited by Parth Dhall Mar 20, 2023, 03:26 pm 2 min read

Laura Wolvaardt slammed 68 in her last outing (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

Gujarat Giants will cross swords with UP Warriorz in match number 17 of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023. While UPW would seal a playoff berth with a win, the Giants need a victory to keep their outside chances alive. Notably, this is Gujarat's final league game of the season. Meanwhile, GG skipper Sneh Rana has won the toss and elected to bat.

Here are the two teams

Gujarat Giants (Playing XI): Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Sushma Verma (w), Sneh Rana (c), Kim Garth, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwar, Ashwani Kumari. UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Devika Vaidya, Alyssa Healy (w/c), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Simran Shaikh, Parshavi Chopra, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai will host the crucial contest (3:30 PM IST). The track here has been favoring the batters. As Viacom 18 owns WPL's broadcasting rights, fans in India can catch the live telecast of the matches on Sports 18, Sports Khel, Colors Cinema, Colors Tamil, and Colors Kannada Cinema. JioCinema will provide the live streaming.

UP Warriorz Squad

UP Warriorz Squad: Alyssa Healy (wk/c), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shabnim Ismail, Lauren Bell, Shivali Shinde, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri.

Gujarat Giants Squad

Gujarat Giants squad: Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt﻿, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana (c), Sushma Verma(w), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi, Ashwani Kumari, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Sabbhineni Meghana, Monica Patel, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia.