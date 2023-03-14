Sports

Smith to captain Australia in ODIs as Cummins stays home

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Mar 14, 2023, 11:32 am 2 min read

Steve Smith will continue his captaincy stint for Australia a little longer as he has been named the skipper for the ODI series against India. Pat Cummins, who was supposed to lead the visitors, will stay at home as he is grieving the passing of his mother. Australia lost the Test series 2-1 and will surely look to bounce back in the ODI series.

What did Australian head coach Andrew McDonald say?

"Pat won't be coming back, he's still taking care of what's happened back home," said Australian head coach Andrew McDonald. "Our thoughts are with Pat and his family as they go through that grieving process," he added. Smith has been named captain for the three-match ODI series against India as McDonald understands the importance of the series with the World Cup coming up.

How did the Test series pan out?

The series started with a couple of losses for Australia as they were unable to adjust to the turning tracks. However, Cummins had to leave for home due to his mother's deteriorating health and Smith was given the captaincy. He led them to victory in the historic Indore Test as the fourth match in Ahmedabad ended in a draw. India won the series 2-1.