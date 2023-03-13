Sports

India vs Australia: Ashwin, Jadeja adjudged Players of the Series

India vs Australia: Ashwin, Jadeja adjudged Players of the Series

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Mar 13, 2023, 04:45 pm 2 min read

Ashwin finish the series with 25 wickets (Source: Twitter/BCCI)

India retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy as they beat Australia 2-1 in the four-match series. While the fourth Test ended in a draw, India stamped their authority with wins in Nagpur and Delhi. India's spinners ruled the roost, and hence, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin jointly won the Player of the Series award. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Match.

How did the Ahmedabad Test pan out?

Australia elected to bat first and posted 480, with Usman Khawaja (180) and Cameron Green (114) smashing tons. Ashwin bagged a fifer. India, in reply, batted even better as Virat Kohli (186) and Shubman Gill (128) reached triple figures. India posted 571 (1st innings). Australia, in the second innings, got to 175/2, gaining a slight lead, but the match ended in a draw.

Jadeja and Ashwin rewarded for special performances

The Indian spin duo of Jadeja and Ashwin was sensational throughout the four-match Test series. Ashwin finished as the highest wicket-taker in the series as he scalped 25 wickets at 17.28. He picked two five-wicket hauls. Jadeja also picked up 22 wickets at 18.86. He picked 10/110 in the Delhi Test. He also scored 135 runs, which included a 70 in the Nagpur Test.

Virat Kohli's 28th Test century

Kohli was adjudged the Player of the match for his brilliant 186 in the fourth Test versus Australia in Ahmedabad. The former India captain scored his first Test hundred since November 2019. His 28th Test century helped the hosts overtake Australia's 480 as India scored 571. Kohli finished the series as the second-highest run-scorer (297), only behind Khawaja, who scored 333 runs in total.