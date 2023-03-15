Sports

India vs Australia, ODIs 2023: Here is the statistical preview

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 15, 2023, 11:32 am 3 min read

Rohit Sharma is the second-highest scorer in India-Australia ODIs behind the legendary Sachin Tendulkar (Source: Twitter/@ImRo45)

After the conclusion of the India versus Australia Test series, the focus will now shift toward the 50-over format. India and Australia will be vying for a three-match ODI series, starting Friday. Both sides are well-stocked in terms of personnel but are also missing a few key figures. Ahead of a crunch series, here we present the statistical preview.

A look at the Indian ODI squad

India ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat, Washington Sundar, Suryakumar Yadav

A look at Australia's ODI squad

Australia ODI squad: Steve Smith (c) Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Rohit and Kohli have shined versus the Aussies

Rohit Sharma (2,208) is the second-highest scorer in India-Australia ODIs behind the legendary Sachin Tendulkar (3,077). Rohit, who will miss the first ODI, boasts an average of 61.33 versus the Aussies. Virat Kohli has managed 2,083 runs at 54.81. Both Rohit and Kohli can equal or surpass Sachin's tally of nine centuries in India-Australia ODI matches (8 each).

Key performers with the ball

In 36 matches, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has claimed 28 scalps at 60.00, Aussie spinner Adam Zampa has claimed 27 scalps versus India in 16 ODIs, averaging 32.00. Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav follows Jadeja with 23 scalps from 16 games. Overall, former Aussie pacer Brett Lee is the highest wicket-taker in ODIs between the two sides (55).

Key performers for Australia (active players) with the bat

For the Aussies, Steve Smith leads the scoring tally among active players with 1,123 runs at a stellar 62.38. David Warner (990) and Glenn Maxwell (919) are eyeing the 1,000-run mark versus India in ODIs. Overall, Ricky Ponting is Australia's top scorer (2,164 runs).

Batting records on offer

Kohli has managed 12,809 runs in ODIs at 57.69. He is nearing the 13,000-run mark and will become just the fifth player to do so. Rohit has managed 9,782 runs at 48.91. With two big knocks, he can get to 10,000 runs. Smith has piled up 4,917 ODI runs at 45.11. He is nearing the 5,000-run mark. Maxwell (3,482) can surpass 3,500 ODI runs.

Bowling records on offer

Zampa has 127 scalps from 76 ODIs at 28.66. He can go past Andrew Symonds' tally of 133 scalps for the Aussies, besides also surpassing Damien Fleming (134). Jadeja has claimed 189 scalps at 37.36 and is 11 shy of the 200-wicket mark. Yuzvendra Chahal has claimed 121 ODI scalps and can reach the mark of 125.

Here is the head-to-head record in ODIs

India and Australia have been involved in 143 ODIs to date. India have claimed 53 wins to Australia's 80. 10 matches have ended in no results. Australia have won 30 ODIs away (home of opposition) with India winning 29 on home soil.