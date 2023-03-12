Sports

Records galore as Usman Khan smokes the fastest PSL ton

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 12, 2023, 10:19 am 3 min read

Usman ended up scoring a 43-ball 120 (Source: Twitter/@MultanSultans)

Uncapped Pakistan batter Usman Khan on Saturday (March 11) slammed the fastest-ever century in Pakistan Super League (PSL) history. The Multan Sultans opener got to the milestone off just 36 deliveries against Quetta Gladiators. He ended up scoring a 43-ball 120, a knock laced with 12 boundaries and nine sixes. He also powered the Sultans to the highest-ever PSL score (262/3). Here's more.

A fiery ton from Usman

Quetta Gladiators won the toss and opted to bowl in Rawalpindi. Multan were off to a stellar start with Usman attacking bowlers from the outset. He added 157 runs alongside skipper and fellow opener Mohammad Rizwan (55). Usman reached his hundred in the ninth over with a boundary over short third man. The right-handed batter eventually fell prey to left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz.

Usman goes past Rilee Rossouw

Before Umran's record-breaking knock, Rilee Rossouw smoked the fastest-ever hundred in PSL. Rossouw had mustered a 41-ball ton only a day before against Peshawar Zalmi. Meanwhile, Usman's 36-ball ton is the second-fastest for a Pakistan batter in T20s. ﻿Khushdil Shah tops the list, having smashed a 35-ball century against Sindh in the 2020 National T20 Cup.

Most runs in the first 10 overs

As per ESPNcricinfo, Usman's tally of 120 runs is the highest for any batter in the first 10 overs of a T20 match. He displaced Chris Gayle (105* for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2013) in this regard. As mentioned, Usman touched the 100-run mark in just 8.2 overs. No other batter has reached the mark earlier in T20s (where ball-by-ball data is available).

Fourth-highest individual score in PSL

Usman's 120 is the fourth-highest individual score in PSL and the highest by a Pakistan batter in the competition. Jason Roy (145*), Colin Ingram (127*), and Rossouw (121) are ahead of him. Notably, the 27-year-old was standing in his second game this season. He bagged a duck on his previous outing. Overall, he became the sixth batter to slam a ton this season.

Highest-ever PSL score

As mentioned, Multan Sultans posted the highest-ever team score in PSL history (262/3). They went past Islamabad United, who posted 247/2 against Peshawar Zalmi in 2021. Notably, the Gladiators managed 253/8 in the chase. Hence, they now own the second-highest team score in PSL. As per ESPNcricinfo, no other team has scored more runs in a chase or a losing cause in T20s.

Highest match aggregate

A total of 515 runs were scored in the contest, the highest match aggregate in T20s. Only one other T20 had witnessed 500 or more runs being scored. Titans and Knights aggregated 501 runs in last year's CSA T20 Challenge.

How did the match pan out?

Besides Usman and Rizwan, Tim David (43*) and Kieron Pollard (23*) chipped in with handy contributions as Multan posted a record-breaking total. In reply, the Gladiators put up a remarkable fight with Omair Yousuf (67), Iftikhar Ahmed (53), and Martin Guptill (37) making key contributions. However, their efforts went in vain as the Sultans walked away with a nine-run win.

Hat-trick for Abbas Afridi

Pacer Abbas Afridi was also instrumental in Multan's triumph. He became only the fifth bowler in PSL history to bag a hat-trick. He joined Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Imran Tahir, and Mohammad Sami on the list. Meanwhile, Afridi, who finished with figures worth 5/47, became the third bowler after Shaheen Afridi and Ihsanullah to claim a fifer this season.