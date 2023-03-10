Sports

Pat Cummins' mother passes away, Team Australia to sport black-armbands

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 10, 2023, 10:51 am 2 min read

In an unfortunate development, Pat Cummins' mother Maria has passed away after battling a prolonged illness. She breathed her last on Friday (March 10) in Sydney. Cricket Australia offered condolences to Cummins and his family. It said the Australian team will sport black armbands on Day 2 of the ongoing fourth Test against India as a mark of respect. Here's more.

Cummins had returned home after the first two Tests of the ongoing India series to be with his ill mother. "I have decided against returning to India at this time," the pacer had said earlier. "I feel I am best being here with my family." Veteran batter Steve Smith is leading the side in his absence. India are 2-1 up after the third Test.

"On behalf of Australian Cricket, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Pat, the Cummins family, and their friends," a CA statement read. "The Australian Men's team will today wear black armbands as a mark of respect." Cummins' mother, who was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2005, had been battling a serious illness in recent weeks.

We are deeply saddened at the passing of Maria Cummins overnight. On behalf of Australian Cricket, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Pat, the Cummins family and their friends. The Australian Men's team will today wear black armbands as a mark of respect. — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) March 10, 2023

The current third-ranked Test bowler, Cummins has been sensational in the longest format. The pacer currently owns 217 wickets in 49 Tests. The tally includes eight five-wicket hauls and a 10-fer. The 29-year-old has so far guided Australia to eight wins in 15 Tests (3 defeats and 4 draws). He could only manage three wickets in the first two Tests of the ongoing series.

Meanwhile, Smith guided the Aussies to a nine-wicket triumph in the third Test in Indore. With that win, the Aussies secured a berth in the ICC World Test Championship final, which will take place later this year. India require a win in the ongoing final Test to join Australia in the summit clash without depending upon other results.