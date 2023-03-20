Sports

New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka by innings, seal series 2-0

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 20, 2023

NZ put up a dominating show (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

New Zealand thrashed Sri Lanka by an innings and 58 runs in the ongoing second and final Test, bagging the series 2-0. After being asked to follow on, the visitors put up a valiant show but could only manage 358 in their second outing. Kane Williamson (215) and Henry Nicholls (200*) starred with double-tons. Here we look at the key stats.

How did the game pan out?

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl at Wellington's Basin Reserve. Williamson and Nicholls helped NZ declare at 580/4. In reply, the Lankans were folded for a paltry 164 and were asked to follow on. They put up a better show in their second outing and posted 358. SL skipper Dimuth Karunaratne (89 and 51) slammed fifties in both innings.