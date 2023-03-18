Sports

Henry Nicholls records his second Test hundred versus Sri Lanka

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 18, 2023

New Zealand batter Henry Nicholls recorded his ninth Test century in the ongoing second and final game against Sri Lanka. The southpaw, who arrived to bat at number four, paced his knock to perfection as the Kiwis went past the 450-run mark. Notably, this was his second Test ton against the Lankan team. Here we look at his stats in Tests.

A well-paced knock from Nicholls

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The hosts were strongly placed at 118/2 when Nicholls arrived in the middle. He joined forces with Kane Williamson and the duo added to Sri Lanka's agony. The duo stitched a triple-century stand for the third wicket as Williamson slammed a double-ton.

A look at his numbers in Tests

Standing in his 54th Test, Nicholls has now gone past 2,900 runs in the format at a decent average of 37-plus. Besides nine tons, he also owns 12 fifties in the format. Meanwhile, Nicholls has now equaled former NZ skipper Stephen Fleming in terms of Test tons. Among active Kiwi batters, only Williamson (28) and Tom Latham (13) own more Test centuries.