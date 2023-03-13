Sports

IND vs AUS: Labuschagne scores first Test fifty in India

Labuschagne scored 244 runs in this series versus India (Source: Twitter/CricketAus)

Marnus Labuschagne scored his first-ever Test fifty in India as he remained unbeaten on 63* when the fourth Test in Ahmedabad between India and Australia ended in a draw. The Australian has been dominant in the longest format as he is also the top-ranked batter in Tests. However, the recently-concluded series against India wasn't his best. Here are the key stats.

A patient knock from Labuschagne

Labuschagne came to bat when nightwatchman Matthew Kuhnemann got out early on Day 5. The visitors were still in danger, and hence, he batted with a lot of grit, looking to occupy the crease. It was a classic old-school Test batting exhibition as he scored a 213-ball 63*, smashing seven fours. Labuschagne was determined to do well after missing out in the first innings.

How did the Ahmedabad Test pan out?

Australia elected to bat first and posted 480, with Usman Khawaja (180) and Cameron Green (114) smashing tons. Ashwin bagged a fifer. India, in reply, batted even better as Virat Kohli (186) and Shubman Gill (128) reached triple figures. India posted 571 (1st innings). Australia, in the second innings, got to 175/2, gaining a slight lead, but the match ended in a draw.