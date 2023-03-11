Sports

Multan Sultans script joint-second-highest successful chase in T20s: Key stats

Multan Sultans chased down a record total (Source: Twitter/@thePSLt20)

Multan Sultans scripted history on Friday (March 10), successfully chasing down the highest-ever total in franchise T20 cricket. The side accomplished the feat against Peshawar Zalmi in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023. Mohammad Rizwan's men chased down a mammoth 243, thanks to Rilee Rossouw's fiery 121. With this win, the Sultans have also qualified for the playoffs. Here are further details.

Here's how the chase panned out

Chasing 243, the Sultans got off to a horrendous start, with both openers Rizwan (7) and Shan Masood (5) perishing cheaply. Rossouw joined forces with Kieron Pollard (52) and the duo stitched a match-winning 99-run stand. Anwar Ali (24*) and Khushdil Shah (18) also played crucial cameos as the Sultans crossed the line in 19.1 overs, winning the game by four wickets.

Second-highest chase in T20 cricket

The Sultans chased down the highest successful total in non-international T20 matches. They went past St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, who chased down 242 versus Jamaica Tallawahs in the 2019 Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Overall in T20 cricket, only Australia have successfully chased down a higher target, 244 versus New Zealand in February 2018. Last year, Bulgaria also chased down 243 versus Serbia.

Unwanted record for Peshawar Zalmi

For the second successive time, the Babar Azam-led Zalmi failed to defend a total of 240 and more. They couldn't defend 240 in their preceding assignment against Quetta Gladiators, who won by eight wickets. It was the highest successful chase in PSL history before the Sultans displaced them. Two of the five successful T20 chases of 240 or more have been recorded against Zalmi.

Third-highest team total in PSL

Sultans' 244/6 is the third-highest team total in PSL history. The second-highest total also belongs to them as they posted 245/3 versus Quetta Gladiators last year. Islamabad United top the list, having mustered 247/2 versus Peshawar Zalmi in 2021.

Rossouw slams the fastest PSL ton

Rossouw broke his own record of the fastest PSL ton by touching the three-figure mark off just 41 balls. In 2020, the southpaw smoked a 43-ball ton Quetta Gladiators. Rossouw also scored the joint-fastest PSL fifty, touching the mark in just 17 deliveries. His 51-ball 121 is the third-highest individual score in PSL. Jason Roy (145*) and Colin Ingram (127*) are ahead of him.

How did the game pan out?

Electing to bat at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi, the Zalmi got off to a sensational start with openers Babar (73) and Saim Ayub (58) adding 134 runs for the first wicket. Mohammad Haris (35) and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (38) also played handy cameos as the Zalmi finished at 242/6. In reply, Rossouw and Pollard powered Sultans to the record chase.