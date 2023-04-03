Sports

Bangladesh vs Ireland, Only Test: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 03, 2023, 06:26 pm 3 min read

The game will be played in Dhaka (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

After clinching the ODI and T20I series, Bangladesh will host Ireland in a one-off Test. The Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will host the contest that gets underway on April 4 (Tuesday). Notably, this will be Ireland's only fourth Test match appearance and a maiden one versus Bangladesh. The hosts will take the field as favorites. Here is the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Dhaka track is known to favor batters in initial couple of days. Spinners can get substantial assistance later on. While the average first-inning score reads 336, teams batting first have won 12 of the 24 Tests played here. Fans in India can catch the live-streaming of the contest (9: 30 AM IST) on the FanCode app and website.

How Ireland have fared in Tests?

Ireland, who played their first-ever Test in July 2019, have lost all their three previous games in the format. These defeats have come against England, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. Meanwhile, the Tigers have had a torrid time in home Tests lately. They last won a Test series (two or more matches) at home back in November 2018 versus West Indies.

Ireland to start as underdogs

Needless to mention, Shakib Al Hasan's men would take the field as favorites as Ireland endured a tough time in the white-ball leg. Their only victory in this tour so far came in the third and final T20I, which was a dead rubber. Moreover, the Bangladesh squad is studded with veterans like Shakib, Tamim Iqbal, and Mushfiqur Rahim.

A look at the Probable XIs

Bangladesh (Probable XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tamim Iqbal, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Litton Das (wicket-keeper), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain. Ireland (Probable XI): James McCollum, Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Peter Moor (wicket-keeper), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys.

Here are the key performers

Former Zimbabwe international Peter Moor has been named in Ireland's squad for the series. He owns 533 runs in eight Tests at 35.53. Mark Adair claimed six wickets in his only Test appearance so far. With 5,321 runs at 37.47, Mushfiqur Rahim is Bangladesh's highest run-getter in Tests. Shakib owns over 4,000 runs and 200 wickets in Tests.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Mushfiqur Rahim (VC), Liton Das, Najmal Hossain Shanto, Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, Graham Hume, Taskin Ahmed. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Mushfiqur Rahim, Peter Moor, Najmal Hossain Shanto, Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Tamim Iqbal (VC), Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (C), Andy McBrine, Graham Hume, Taijul Islam.

