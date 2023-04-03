Sports

Would Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir return to international cricket?

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 03, 2023

Mohammad Amir announced his international retirement in 2020 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir could make a comeback to international cricket. As per Pakobserver.net, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi is keen on giving the veteran pacer "one final chance". Notably, Amir, at 28, announced retirement from international cricket in December 2020 citing 'mental torture' from the Pakistan team management. Here is more on the development.

Why does this story matter?

Amir has proved his mettle at the highest level, having guided Pakistan to several wins across formats.

He was Pakistan's highest wicket-taker at the 2019 ODI World Cup, the last ICC event he featured in.

Even after international retirement, Amir continued to impress in franchise T20 competitions.

His return to the Pakistan team can bolster the side's bowling attack.

How he fared in PSL 2023

As per the report, the prospect of Amir's return to the Pakistan team was renewed during PSL 2023. With nine wickets in seven games at an economy rate of 8.07, the left-arm pacer finished as Karachi Kings's joint-highest wicket-taker. The tally includes a four-fer as well. During the clash versus Peshawar Zalmi, he dismissed Pakistan's current all-format skipper Babar Azam with a deadly in-swinger.

Sethi opens gates for Amir

Earlier this year, Sethi stated that Amir can return to the Pakistan team if he takes his retirement back. "He can play international cricket for Pakistan. I always took a strong stance against match-fixing," he stated. "I believe no convicted player should be spared, but at the same time, a player should be allowed to resume international cricket once he has completed his penalty."

Comeback in 2016

Amir, who made his international debut in 2009, was found guilty of spot-fixing in a 2010 Test match in England. He made a Pakistan comeback in 2016 after the completion of his five-year ban. The pacer made a successful return across formats as he featured in tournaments like the 2016 T20 World Cup, the 2017 Champions Trophy, and the 2019 ODI WC.

A look at Amir's international career

Amir featured for Pakistan in 36 Test matches, claiming 119 wickets at an average of 30.47. He claimed four five-wicket hauls, with a best of 6/44. He played 61 ODI matches, registering 81 wickets in the format at 29.62, with a best of 5/30. The pacer has also played 50 T20Is, taking 59 scalps at 21.40.